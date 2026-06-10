A Look At Who The Cleveland Monsters Have Under Contract for 26-27

The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.
The Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters have a lot of work to do to get ready for the 26-27 season. CBJ GM Don Waddell and Monsters GM Chris Clark are going to earn their paycheck this Summer that's for sure.
The Monsters currently have seven UFA's and six RFA's that need to be addressed.
Let's take a look at who the Monsters have under contract for next season.
FORWARDS
- Luca Del Bel Belluz - ELC signed through 2027 - Played mainly in Cleveland last season, but also finished the season on the CBJ roster.
- Luca Pinelli - ELC signed through 2028 - Played three games with the Blue Jackets last season.
- Oiva Keskinen - ELC signed through 2028. He played for Tappara in Liiga last season.
- Joshua Eernisse - ELC signed through 2027. Played for the Univ. of Michigan last season, and one game for Cleveland.
- Mac McCue - ELC signed though 2027. Played in Cleveland last season.
- Jordan Dumais - ELC signed though 2027. Played 46 games for Cleveland last season.
DEFENSE
- Boston Buckberger - ELC signed through 2028. Played for the Univ. of Denver last season.
- Charlie Elick - ELC signed through 2029. Played for the Tri-City Americans of the AHL last season.
- Guillaume Richard - ELC signed through 2027 - Played in Cleveland last season.
- Luca Marrelli - ELC signed through 2029 - Played in Cleveland last season.
- Caleb MacDonald - ELC signed through 2027 - Played in Cleveland last season.
GOALIES
- Evan Gardner - ELC signed through 2029 - Played for the Saskatoon Blades last season.
- Nolan Lalonde - ELC signed through 2027 - Played mainly for the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL last season.
Players like Luca Del Bel Belluz should most likely be with the big club next year. The CBJ were relatively healthy until the end of the season, so a lot of young guys didn't get much NHL experience, but history says that won't be the case every year.
We will talk about who they need to sign next.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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