Abysmal Offense, Bad Goaltending Send Columbus To Third Straight Loss

Ivan Provorov - "It's not our attitude, it's not how we come out or anything like that. We just have to find a way to put the puck in the net. I mean, we scored one tonight, we scored one the game before, we scored only two the game before that. So, we got to find a way to put the puck in the net. It sounds dumb, but if you score more goals than the other team, then you win, and if you don't, you don't."