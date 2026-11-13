Abysmal Offense, Bad Goaltending Send Columbus To Third Straight Loss

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Nov 13, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 7-10-0 this season.
Matthew Knies(3-PPG) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, with help from Kent Johnson and Sean Monahan, in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.
Goaltender Jet Greaves had a tough night, giving up two goals I'm sure he would want back, in the loss.
They didn't play terribly; they just have to put the puck in the net. That's all there is to say. If they score a few more goals, they'll probably win a lot of these games that they've been losing.
Qoutes
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Ivan Provorov - “At the end of the day, we’ve gotta score more goals than the other team to win. We haven’t done that, so until we figure out how to put the puck in the net, we won’t win any games.”
Ivan Provorov - "It's not our attitude, it's not how we come out or anything like that. We just have to find a way to put the puck in the net. I mean, we scored one tonight, we scored one the game before, we scored only two the game before that. So, we got to find a way to put the puck in the net. It sounds dumb, but if you score more goals than the other team, then you win, and if you don't, you don't."
Jet Greaves - "Yeah, I think it's just staying in our process. You know, there's times where that's really easy to do when things are going your way, and sometimes it's a challenge. But it doesn't change our jobs. We have to stick with it, put it behind us, wake up tomorrow and just have a good practice, and then just keep moving forward."
Matthew Knies - "That's all on me, really. I had the puck on my stick before they got it. Tried to make a pass up to KJ, it got intercepted, and again can't do that kind of hockey when their best players are on the ice, or they're going to make you pay. Yeah, it sucks that I felt like I ruined the momentum there for the guys, but we were getting chances late too, and we just again didn't capitalize. But yeah, just a really crappy third period by us."
Injuries - Sean Monahan left the game with an upper body injury and did not return. Asst. Coach Don Granato had no update and said they'd know more tomorrow.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus dropped its first game against Tampa Bay for the first time since the 2024-25 season (Mar. 4, 2025) after sweeping the three-game season series in 2025-26.
- The Jackets scored on the power play last night for the third straight game against the Lightning (4-for-8, 50.0 pct.).
- The winning team in the all-time series has now won by multiple goals in 14 of the last 16 overall meetings, with 11 of those games decided by three-plus goals.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Matthew Knies scored his 3rd goal, was a minus-2, and had 3 shots.
- Kent Johnson recorded his 9th assist, was a minus-3, and had 4 shots.
- Sean Monahan picked up his 6th assist.
- Zach Werenski had 5 shots and 3 blocks.
- Mathieu Olivier had a fight and 2 hits.
- Ryan Lomberg had a fight.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 1/2 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK didn't have to face any Tampa power plays.
- Columbus won 60.3% of the faceoffs - 35/58
- The Blue Jackets had 12 hits and 6 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7 PM.
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