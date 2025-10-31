Adam Fantilli Contract Negotiations "Shelved"...For Now

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun released some fresh insight into the Adam Fantilli contract negotiations.

According to an article released today, LeBrun says of the Fantilli contract situation,

Fantilli, the third pick in 2023, whose 31 goals were more than either Bedard or Carlsson last season. His agent, Pat Brisson of CAA Sports, and Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell confirmed this week that they decided to wait until after the Olympic break to pick back up on extension talks. I kind of wonder if the Fantilli camp is best served to wait on Bedard and Carlsson signing to further see that market firmed up with fresh data.

Fantilli has played 141 games in his young career and has 86 points, 45 of which are goals. Last season, which was his second, he scored 31 goals and tied for the team lead.

Leo Carlsson, who went one pick before Fantilli, has played 140 games and has 85 points. Of those 85, 36 are goals.

Connor Bedard the top overall pick, has played in 161 games and has 142 points.

It's worth noting that any Adam Fantilli contract, would most likely be comped to Carlsson and not Bedard, at least that's how I look at it. Connor Bedard has been the only offensive threat on his team since he came into the league. Fantilli has played Johnny Gaudreau, Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, and Sean Monahan, who all demand the puck.

I don't see an issue with the Jackets and Fantilli's camp pushing negotiations later into the season. That gives both sides a chance to see what Fantilli can do this season and go from there.

Adam Fantilli will most likely get locked up for 7 or 8 years, don't worry.

What's Next: The Jackets welcome The St. Louis Blues into Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

