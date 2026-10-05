Adam Fantilli Has Dominated The Faceoff Circle Through Two Games

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli had a well-documented contract dispute in the preseason, but it seems he came in ready and hasn't missed a beat.
In his first game back, which happened to be game one of the season against the Buffalo Sabres, Fantilli scored a goal. He played 17:28 and had 6 hits. He came out flying.
But where he was most impressive was at the faceoff dot. Fantilli won 16/20, for an 80% win percentage.
He followed that up in game two on Saturday night against Utah by going 15/20 for a 75% win percentage. It's not like he was facing off against minor leaguers either.
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In his first three seasons, he recorded win percentages of 43.6%, 41.3%, and 49.8%. So far this season, he's sitting at 77.5%. He's getting better and better with his faceoffs, which could mean good things for the CBJ if that continues.
With Matthew Knies by his side, controlling the puck after faceoffs and making plays, he could turn into that elite faceoff center that Columbus has sorely missed.
Former CBJ Kevyn Adams holds the All-time franchise regular-season record at 57.4%, so if Fantilli continues working at it, he could break that with ease.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next Friday at Nationwide Arena.
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