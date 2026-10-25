Adam Fantilli's OT Winner Busts Losing Streak, Sends Vegas To Third Straight Loss

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 12:30 PM
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 4-5.
Denton Mateychuk(2) opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets, and Adam Fantilli(3-PP-GWG) finished off the Vegas Golden Knights just 59 seconds into the OT period to send the VGK home with a third straight loss. The win by Columbus also stops a 2-game losing streak.
Goalie Cam Talbot played exceptionally well, picking up his second win of the season by stopping 26 of 27 shots from the high-powered VGK.
Columbus was able to keep up with the Golden Knights for the most part and was able to grind out the win.
Keep an eye out for those types of wins going forward.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus improved to 3-0 this season when playing past regulation (all at Nationwide Arena).
- With last night's win at Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets have now earned points in six of their nine (5-3-1) franchise home games against the Golden Knights.
- The home team improved to 7-2-2 in the last 11 games of the series after last night's overtime win by the Jackets.
- Columbus scored first for the sixth time this season after netting the opener at 11:51 into the game. It’s the fifth straight time at Nationwide Arena that the club has scored the first goal of the game.
- Last night's game was the third instance (second at Nationwide Arena) that the game was decided past regulation in the all-time series between the clubs. Columbus improved to 2-1 in the extra frame after tonight’s overtime win (MR: Jan. 30, 2025, 2-1 OTW at VGK).
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Denton Mateychuk scored his 2nd goal and had 6 blocks. He leads CBJ defensemen in goals in 2026-27. He is now tied with John Carlson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Mattias Samuelsson for seventh among NHL defensemen in even-strength goals since the beginning of 2025-26 (14).
- Adam Fantilli scored his 3rd goal and only won 28.6% of his faceoffs. He scored the third overtime game-winning goal of his NHL career and his seventh game-winner overall last night. He has tallied goals in two of the past three contests overall (2-0-2).
- Kent Johnson picked up his 2nd and 3rd assists of the season. He tallied his first multi-assist game of the season with two helpers last night to give him 3-2-5 in his last six games played this season. He has notched points in five of the seven games played at Nationwide Arena in 2026-27 (3-3-6). He extended his point streak against Vegas to three straight games (1-3-4) and has 1-4-5 in five career matchups.
- Val Nichushkin recorded his 4th assist. He has posted helpers in three of the past four home games this season (0-3-3). He improved to 6-5-11 in 25 career games against Vegas, with 4-3-7 in his past eight contests against the Golden Knights.
- Charlie Coyle got his 7th assist. He has points in back-to-back games (1-1-2) as well as points in five of his past six contests this season (1-4-5). He improved to 5-8-13 in 18 career games against Vegas, including 1-4-5 in his last six matchups.
- Zach Werenski had 3 shot and 2 blocks.
- Cam Talbot stopped 26 of 27 shots, including 2 shorthanded.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 1/3 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped the only power play Vegas had.
- Columbus won 54.7% of the faceoffs - 35/64
- The Blue Jackets had 26 hits and 14 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
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