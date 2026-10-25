Adam Fantilli's OT Winner Busts Losing Streak, Sends Vegas To Third Straight Loss

Denton Mateychuk scored his 2nd goal and had 6 blocks. He leads CBJ defensemen in goals in 2026-27. He is now tied with John Carlson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Mattias Samuelsson for seventh among NHL defensemen in even-strength goals since the beginning of 2025-26 (14).

Adam Fantilli scored his 3rd goal and only won 28.6% of his faceoffs. He scored the third overtime game-winning goal of his NHL career and his seventh game-winner overall last night. He has tallied goals in two of the past three contests overall (2-0-2).

Kent Johnson picked up his 2nd and 3rd assists of the season. He tallied his first multi-assist game of the season with two helpers last night to give him 3-2-5 in his last six games played this season. He has notched points in five of the seven games played at Nationwide Arena in 2026-27 (3-3-6). He extended his point streak against Vegas to three straight games (1-3-4) and has 1-4-5 in five career matchups.

Val Nichushkin recorded his 4th assist. He has posted helpers in three of the past four home games this season (0-3-3). He improved to 6-5-11 in 25 career games against Vegas, with 4-3-7 in his past eight contests against the Golden Knights.

Charlie Coyle got his 7th assist. He has points in back-to-back games (1-1-2) as well as points in five of his past six contests this season (1-4-5). He improved to 5-8-13 in 18 career games against Vegas, including 1-4-5 in his last six matchups.

Zach Werenski had 3 shot and 2 blocks.