After Signing Corson Ceulemans, Do We Already Know What Defensemen Will Be On The Opening Night Roster?

On Saturday, the Columbus Blue Jackets signed young defenseman Corson Ceulemans to a one-year, two-way extension.
Many wondered if this was finally his chance to crack the NHL lineup in Columbus. The former 25th overall pick in 2021 should've probably had his chance by now. But when former GM Jarmo Kekäläinen made a couple of "swing for the fence" moves, bringing in Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov, that pretty much killed any chance of Ceulemans playing in the NHL anytime soon.
The Blue Jackets' defensive core is pretty much set in stone concerning the top-5. Norris winner Zach Werenski, young stud Denton Mateychuk, Damon Severson, Ivan Provorov, and Dante Fabbro are the players who will no doubt be back next season.
Where the questions come in, are with the 6th and 7th defensemen. With Veteran Erik Gudbranson and Egor Zamula not coming back next season, does this open the door for Ceulemans to make his debut in 2026? We certainly hope so.
Jake Christiansen, who played more games than Zamula and Gudbranson last year, is heading into year two of a two-year contract. He'll be a UFA in 2027. Unless traded, he'll be on the roster on opening night.
Many Cleveland Monsters fans also speak about Guillaume Richard, another 2021 CBJ draft pick who plays defense. Richard had 18 points on the blue line last season, just 6 behind Ceulemans, but fans raved about Richard's play all year.
Is it possible that Ceulemans and Richard are the 7th D in Columbus next year to play alongside Jake Christiansen? Who would be the first called up if needed? My guess is that Ceulemans will be that guy and the one who makes the opening-night roster.
2026-27 Columbus Blue Jackets Defense Projection
- Werenski
- Severson
- Provorov
- Mateychuk
- Fabbro
- Christiansen
- Ceulemans
- Richard
What do you think? Should the CBJ roll out this group on opening night? There will be no changes to the top five players on this list. So the only changes would come with Christiansen, Ceulemans, or Richard.
Of course there's always a chance a trade could happen, but those chances are slim to none in my opinion.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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