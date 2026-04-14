Alex Ovechkin, The Greatest Goal Scorer In League History, Could Possibly Play His Last NHL Game Against The Columbus Blue Jackets

He was drafted in 2004, but due to the labor issue that caused a missed season, he played in Russia. Then there was the next labor issue in 2012-13 where he only played 48 games. And then who could forget the COVID-19 ending season of 2020, which finished at 68 games. The following year was shortened, and he only played in 50 games. He essentially missed 2 full seasons plus, and had it not been for those missed games, he probably would've eclipsed Gretzky's record years ago.