Alex Ovechkin, The Greatest Goal Scorer In League History, Could Possibly Play His Last NHL Game Against The Columbus Blue Jackets

After two decades of Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals torturing the Columbus Blue Jackets, it could finally be over.
Alex Ovechkin is slated to play tonight against the CBJ, and if you're a betting person, you should definitely put money on him to score tonight. The odds are high he'll score.
His career started against the Blue Jackets in 2005, where he scored the first two of 52 that year, and the first two of his 929....and counting?
In the 53 games that he's played against Columbus, he has a stat line of 28-18-46, 17 pp goals, is a -6, and has 7 total game-winning goals.
Watching Alex Ovechkin over the years has been a pleasure because these types of scorers don't come around too often. Many people will argue that Ovechkin, even before breaking the record, was already the greatest goalscorer of all time, me included.
He was drafted in 2004, but due to the labor issue that caused a missed season, he played in Russia. Then there was the next labor issue in 2012-13 where he only played 48 games. And then who could forget the COVID-19 ending season of 2020, which finished at 68 games. The following year was shortened, and he only played in 50 games. He essentially missed 2 full seasons plus, and had it not been for those missed games, he probably would've eclipsed Gretzky's record years ago.
If this is it, it's been a pleasure #8.
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