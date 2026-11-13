Apathy At Nationwide: Blue Jackets Fans Are Exhausted And Have Lost Patience

An industry source told me a few weeks ago that they were actually jealous of what the San Jose Sharks have done. "Sometimes, I look at the San Jose roster and get really jealous. They ripped their franchise apart from top to bottom. They ended up with Celebrini, Smith, and Stenberg. But it's not just the kids; they're signing top free agents like Marchment, Trouba, and Orlov, while trading for vets like Darnell Nurse. When this team finally puts it together, look out! I wish my club would've done that, to be honest."