Apathy At Nationwide: Blue Jackets Fans Are Exhausted And Have Lost Patience

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2026 3:31 PMPublished Nov 13, 2026 3:31 PM
The Blue Jackets are losing their fans with every loss.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a serious problem, and it's looking like it's not going to be solved anytime soon.
Last night, the Blue Jackets lost their third straight game. It wasn't necessarily a bad game, but they lost, and that's all that matters. They couldn't score or stop goals, and that's the important part.
After the final horn sounded, there were boo's. Want to know the sad part about those boo's? They were half-hearted. They weren't even passionate boo's, and that's the problem. Fans have all but given up. On the way out of the arena, some people were just walking, quietly, with a blank stare on their faces. Some people were visibly angry and cursing the team all the way to their cars.
Sure, people will continue to show up to games, but we're entering the apathy phase, yet again, and this time, it won't be good.
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Even players have mentioned that time is starting to run out. History will tell you that if a team isn't close to a playoff spot by Thanksgiving, the season is pretty much over. Sure, runs can happen, but does this team even have a run in them?
Fans on social media sites are voicing their displeasure, with many saying that they won't attend any more games. Others have stated that they're canceling the streaming service they use to watch the games. Some have said they won't spend another dime on merchandise. It's getting ugly.
When Don Waddell was hired a couple years back, fans were re-energized with hope that he could turn the franchise around. But here we are, 2 and a half years later, and they're arguably in a worse spot now than when he took over.
The Blue Jackets have lost three straight games, albeit to three Stanley Cup hopefuls, but that doesn't take away the fact that they've only scored 4 goals in those three games. Five of the next seven games will be against teams that are considered outsiders in the playoff hunt, so there's no better time to put "It" together than the rest of November.
So what's Waddell to do? He can't tear it down to the studs; that would cost him his job. He could make another trade or two, but that won't really help anything now.
An industry source told me a few weeks ago that they were actually jealous of what the San Jose Sharks have done. "Sometimes, I look at the San Jose roster and get really jealous. They ripped their franchise apart from top to bottom. They ended up with Celebrini, Smith, and Stenberg. But it's not just the kids; they're signing top free agents like Marchment, Trouba, and Orlov, while trading for vets like Darnell Nurse. When this team finally puts it together, look out! I wish my club would've done that, to be honest."
I couldn't agree more. I, too, get jealous of teams like San Jose, Anaheim, and, to an extent, Chicago, which all kind of went through the rebuild process at the same time. Columbus, however, chose not to. Fans will say they went through a rebuild, but did they really? I don't think so. I think they were just really bad.
So what are the CBJ going to do? Will they stand pat and watch another season go down the drain? Or will they be proactive? History will say they will stand pat and hope for the best.
Zach Werenski is probably on his way out the door soon, and that's what really hurts. To see the franchise's best player currently, and arguably of all time, walk out that door is going to be the final straw for a lot of fans and people who follow the team.
Many will not come back, and they'd be right to do so. They have become apathetic and are getting vocal about their displeasure.
Something needs to be done.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7 PM.
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