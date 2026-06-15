BetMGM Releases 2027 Stanley Cup Odds, Blue Jackets In Surprising Spot

According to BetMGM's odds, the CBJ are listed at +5000 to win the 2027 Stanley Cup. That's the 16th-best odds in the league. Other teams at +5000 are the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers.
The Metro Division has the Hurricanes, Devils(+3000), and Blue Jackets as the top three in the division with the best odds. The Penguins(+6000) and Islanders(+6600) have worse odds than the CBJ.
The Colorado Avalanche are the best at +700, followed by the champion Hurricanes at +750.
The teams at the bottom are Vancouver Canucks at +50000, the Flames at +30000, and the Kraken at +20000.
Don Waddell and the Columbus Blue Jackets have some work to do, but clearly, Las Vegas is confident that the CBJ can make the playoffs.
Can Waddell make the needed moves for this team to compete? We will find out in a few weeks when free agency opens and teams start moving players around.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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