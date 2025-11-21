Blue Jacket Recall Brendan Gaunce; Send Del Bel Belluz Back To Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that they have recalled Cleveland Monsters Captain Brendan Gaunce. They have also loaned Luca Del Bel Belluz back to the Monsters in a corresponding move.

Gaunce has played in 59 games for Columbus, scoring 7 goals and totaling 12 points. For Cleveland this season, he has 4 goals and 6 points.

Del Bel Belluz played in 7 games for the CBJ this season and could only muster a single point.

Up Next: The Jackets travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

