Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Dante Fabbro

Let's discuss Dante Fabbro with the season almost here.
With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.
In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro.
Dante Fabbro Will Be Looking To Be A Steady Defenseman For The Blue Jackets
Fabbro is not the flashiest of defensemen, but he has shown that he can be a solid part of the Blue Jackets' blueline when playing at his best. This was especially the case during the 2024-25 season after they claimed him off waivers from the Nashville Predators, as he posted nine goals, 17 assists, 26 points, and a plus-23 rating in 62 games.
Fabbro cooled off last season for Columbus, as he had five goals, 11 points, and a minus-16 rating. Overall, the 6-foot defenseman had a shaky campaign but has the potential to heat back up for the Blue Jackets.
If Fabbro can be dependable defensively while chipping in a bit of offense from the point, he will be a nice part of the Blue Jackets' blueline this season. It will be interesting to see if he can be just that from here.