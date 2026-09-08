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Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Dmitri Voronkov

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Michael DeRosa
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Keep an eye on Dmitri Voronkov this season.

With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.

In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov. 

Dmitri Voronkov Is A Blue Jackets Player To Watch Closely This Season&nbsp;

The 2026-27 season is a big year for Voronkov. The 25-year-old forward is entering the final season of his contract, so he will be looking to put together a strong season for the Blue Jackets. Because of this, he is a player to watch incredibly closely in 2026-27. 

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Voronkov appeared in 63 games last season for the Blue Jackets, where he posted 17 goals, 15 assists, 32 points, and 105 hits. This was after he set career highs with 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points in 73 games for Columbus in 2024-25. With this, the 6-foot-5 forward will be aiming to heat back up offensively this season. 

It will be interesting to see what kind of season Voronkov can have in 2026-27. If he has a strong season, it will help his chances of landing a nice payday for his next contract. 

The Hockey News Magazine's Point Projection For Dmitri Voronkov: 47

Columbus Blue JacketsDmitri Voronkov
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