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Blue Jackets 2026-27 Player Preview: Ivan Provorov

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Michael DeRosa
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Let's look at Ivan Provorov.

With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.

In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov. 

Blue Jackets Looking For Big Year From Ivan Provorov

Provorov is entering the 2026-27 season as one of the Blue Jackets' key defensemen again. Due to this, the Blue Jackets will be expecting him to put together a strong season for them this campaign.

The 29-year-old defenseman completed his third season with the Blue Jackets in 2025-26, where he posted nine goals, 31 points, and a plus-14 rating. Overall, the 10-year NHL veteran had a solid year for the Blue Jackets and will be looking to have another one this campaign. 

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If the Blue Jackets hope to get into the playoffs this upcoming season, they are going to need their key players like Provorov to step up. He is one of their top defensemen, after all. 

In 246 games over three seasons with the Blue Jackets, he has posted 21 goals, 75 assists, 96 points, 416 blocks, and a plus-14 rating. 

The Hockey News Magazine's Point Projection For Ivan Provorov: 32

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