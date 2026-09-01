Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Jet Greaves

The 2026-27 season is almost here for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Due to this, The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets are starting a player preview series for the Metropolitan Division club.
To kick off this series, let's take a look at young goaltender Jet Greaves.
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves Looking To Build Off Strong 2025-26 Season
Greaves was undoubtedly a big bright spot for the Blue Jackets last season. In 55 appearances, he posted a 26-19-9 record, a .908 save percentage, a 2.60 goals-against average, and two shutouts.
With numbers like these, Greaves proved that he is capable of being an NHL starting goalie. It also helped him land a nice raise this off-season, as he signed a three-year, $15 million contract extension with Columbus.
Now, Greaves' goal in 2026-27 will be to continue to head in the right direction with his development. He is undoubtedly a major X-factor for the Blue Jackets as they aim to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Nevertheless, it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season Greaves has in 2026-27 after landing his big contract this summer. Given how well he performed last season, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future in Columbus.