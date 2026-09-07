Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Kent Johnson

With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.
In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson.
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson Entering Make-Or-Break Year In 2026-27
There is no question that this is an important season for Johnson. After taking a notable step in the wrong direction last season, he will be aiming to bouce back and prove that he is a player who the Blue Jackets should keep around.
Johnson appeared in 76 games last season for the Blue Jackets, where he posted seven goals and 22 points. Overall, it was a tough year for the 2021 fifth-overall pick, but there is reason to believe that he can be more effective in 2026-27.
Johnson showed just back in 2024-25 with Columbus that can be a difference-maker, as he posted 24 goals and 57 points in 68 games. If he can get his offense going again, it would be significant for a Blue Jackets club that is aiming to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
It will be intriguing to see what kind of campaign Johnson has from here, but there is no question that it is a make-or-break season for the young forward.