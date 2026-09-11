Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Miles Wood

With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.
In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at Blue Jackets forward Miles Wood.
Miles Wood Hoping For A Healthier Season With The Blue Jackets
Wood dealt with injury trouble during his first season with the Blue Jackets. He was limited to only 54 games with the Metropolitan Division club in 2025-26, where he posted eight goals, 14 points, and 26 penalty minutes.
This was the second season in a row that Wood played under 60 games, as he only suited up in 37 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2024-25 season. With this, injury trouble has certainly been a theme for Wood, and he will be hoping for things to change on that front in 2026-27.
The Blue Jackets are also hoping for the same, as Wood's high-energy style of play makes him a useful part of their bottom six.
It will now be interesting to see what kind of season Wood can put together for the Blue Jackets in 2026-27 from here.