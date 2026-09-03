Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Sean Monahan

With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.
In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at center Sean Monahan.
Blue Jackets' Sean Monahan Looking to Have Bounce-Back Season
After posting 19 goals and 57 points in just 54 games with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25, Monahan struggled with consistency this past season. In 78 games with Columbus in 2025-26, he posted 13 goals and 36 points. With this, Monahan produced under a point every two games, which is low for by his standards.
With this, Monahan will be looking to put together a bounce-back year for the Blue Jackets this season. When looking at his resume, he certainly has the potential to, so it will be interesting to see what kind of season he puts together for the Metropolitan Division club.