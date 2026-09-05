Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Valeri Nichushkin

With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.
In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at new Blue Jackets forward Valeri Nichushkin.
Blue Jackets Will Be Hoping Nichushkin Boosts Top Six
Nichushkin was the Blue Jackets' most notable off-season addition. With Columbus being unable to re-sign players like Mason Marchment and Boone Jenner this summer, they will be hoping that Nichushkin can help boost their top six.
Nichushkin has shown during his career that he can make an impact when playing at his best. His best season was back in 2023-24, as he posted career highs with 28 goals and 53 points in 54 games with the Colorado Avalanche. He also had 47 points in 53 games with Colorado in 2022-23, so he has been nearly a point-per-game player multiple times in his career.
Nichushkin is coming off a down season for his standards, though, as he recorded 17 goals and 49 points in 72 games for the Avalanche. Yet, when noting that he had 21 goals and 34 points in just 43 games for Colorado in 2024-25, the possibility of him heating up offensively again in Columbus should not be ruled out.