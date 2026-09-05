Blue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Valeri Nichushkin

Nichushkin has shown during his career that he can make an impact when playing at his best. His best season was back in 2023-24, as he posted career highs with 28 goals and 53 points in 54 games with the Colorado Avalanche. He also had 47 points in 53 games with Colorado in 2022-23, so he has been nearly a point-per-game player multiple times in his career.