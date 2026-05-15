Blue Jackets 2026 Potential Free-Agent Targets: John Carlson

Should the Blue Jackets consider targeting John Carlson this offseason?
The Columbus Blue Jackets should be aggressive this off-season when it comes to adding to their roster. After a poor finish to the season, the Blue Jackets failed to make the playoffs. With this, they should be aiming to make some notable upgrades to their group.
One area that the Blue Jackets should focus on improving this off-season is the right side of their blueline. Bringing in a top-four right-shot defenseman, in particular, would be huge for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to take that next step and become a playoff team again.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), one player who could be worth taking a flier on if he hits the market is defenseman John Carlson.
Carlson was shockingly traded by the Washington Capitals to the Ducks at the trade deadline after 17 years in DC. It felt like he would be a career Capital, but now that his time in Washington is over, it is fair to wonder if he could decide to test the market and see what kind of offers he could get in free agency instead of re-signing with the Ducks.
While Carlson is 36 years old, he is still a very good offensive defenseman. His stats from this regular-season show this, as he recorded 14 goals, 46 assists, 60 points, and a plus-9 rating in 71 games. With numbers like these, he would be an excellent defenseman for the Blue Jackets to add to their blueline on a short-term deal.
If the Blue Jackets signed Carlson, he would be a strong fit on their second pairing. He would also give them another clear option for their power play, as he is still capable of providing strong offense from the point at this juncture in his career.
Carlson would also give the Blue Jackets another veteran leader in their room who has a Stanley Cup on his resume. This would not be a bad thing at all for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to be a playoff team next season.
Overall, if Carlson ends up being a free agent on July 1, he would be a solid player for the Blue Jackets to add to their roster. While he is entering his late 30s, he is still an impactful defenseman and would give Columbus' blueline a real boost if signed. However, time will tell if he ends up staying put in Anaheim.