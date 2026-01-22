Blue Jackets Activate Mason Marchment; Place Denton Mateychuk On IR

The Blue Jackets have activated Mason Marchment off if IR after missing the last 8 games to an upper body injury.
After being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, Marchment played in 7 games and had 7 points. He returns to the lineup for the first time since new Head Coach Rick Bowness took over.
The Jackets have also placed defenseman Denton Matreychuk on IR in order to bring Marchment back. Mateychuk has missed the last 4 games due to an upper body injury.
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Thursday to play the Dallas Stars.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.