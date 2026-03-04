Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli Heating Up At Perfect Time

The Blue Jackets are getting some strong play from Adam Fantilli right now.
The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. With this victory, the Blue Jackets have jumped ahead of the Washington Capitals in the standings and are three points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Fantilli played a role in the Blue Jackets' win over the Predators, as he scored the game-opening goal at the 14:23 mark of the first period. With it, the 2023 third-overall pick has built on his ongoing hot streak with Columbus.
With this latest strong performance, Fantilli has scored a goal in each of his last four games. In addition, he has eight points over his last seven games alone, so he has undoubtedly been heating up for the Blue Jackets.
Fantilli's hot streak has also come at a very good time for the Blue Jackets. As noted above, the Blue Jackets are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the tight Eastern Conference standings. Thus, they need their top players to be performing at their highest levels, and Fantilli is doing just that right now.
Following his strong game against Nashville, Fantilli now has 17 goals and 42 points in 60 games this season for the Blue Jackets. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his strong play for the Blue Jackets from here.