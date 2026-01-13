Blue Jackets Add Defenseman On Emergency Recall

The Blue Jackets have announced that they've added Dysin Mayo on Emergency recall today. The recall is due to Denton Mateychuk's injury he suffered against the Mammoth.
Mayo has one assist for Columbus this season.
Don Waddell mentioned today that Mateychuk was injured early in the Utah game on Sunday and was being evaluated by a second doctor today. He also says it doesn't sound like it's too serious, but we'll wait on an update.
