Blue Jackets Anemic Offense No Match For Connor Hellebuyck

The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 38-27-12 with 88 points. They're currently 5th in the Metro, 11th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. They're also now tied with four other teams in points but sit three spots out of the wild card.
Ivan Provorov (9) scored the only goal for the CBJ, and Jet Greaves stopped 23 of 25 Winnipeg shots in a 2-1 regulation loss to the Jets on Saturday night.
The Columbus Blue Jackets just can't seem to score goals anymore. Couple that with the fact that they were going up against all-world goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and that's not a recipe for success.
The CBJ managed to get one past Hellebuyck just 1:17 into the game, but that would be it. The Blue Jackets had yet another game where they couldn't get any shots on the opposing goalie. After two periods, they had only 8 shots, and in the second, only 3. Those three shots came in the final three minutes of the second period as well.
There's nothing else to really talk about with this game, so we'll let the stats and quotes below do the talking.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus (0-2-0) and Winnipeg (2-0-0) completed the two-game season series tonight.
- The Jackets scored the first goal of the game for the 46th time this season (30-9-7) and for the 27th time at Nationwide Arena (18-6-3), passing Winnipeg for the most instances in the league this season on home ice.
- The Jackets skated in front of their fifth-straight and 14th sellout crowd of the season tonight.
Quotes
Zach Werenski - "I think the effort is there. I think guys are working, but I think it's that unpredictability. We're just all not on the same page right now. And it feels like when we were winning, we were all on the same page. We were predictable for each other - all five guys as a unit on the ice, breakouts, neutral zone, frustrating teams offensively. We stuck to our game plan for 60 minutes. And I don't think guys are doing it out of any other reason than they're trying to help, I think guys really want to win and make the playoffs, and we have a lot of character guys in this room. It's making sure we're all on the same page. Hockey is a full five-man team game, you all have to be predictable to each other and set your teammates up for success. Yeah, I mean, we have a great group in here, a lot of character guys, guys that want to win, guys that maybe put pressure on themselves a little bit, but it's all for the right reasons, But it's one of those things that you have to understand when you're not on the same page and you're unpredictable, it just makes the game harder. I think that's been our problem lately."
Rick Bowness - "All our issues right now are related to just puck management. Terrible. We're making poor percentage plays. We create the second-most chances on the forecheck in the entire league, yet we want to get inside the blue line and make cute little plays against good teams that aren't working. I have to get after them. They have to change their mindset."
Rick Bowness - "Listen, this group cares. It's a good group. They're frustrated, and I get that. But don't ever think they don't care, and don't ever think they're not trying. They are. Do we need some better efforts? Yes, without a doubt. And we're going to get them. This is a proud group. I've said from day one, I've loved working with them. I still believe in them, and I still love working with them. Do we have some issues we have to straighten out? Yes, and some of that is on me as well."
Final Stats
Player Stats & Notes
- Ivan Provorov scored his 9th goal of the season. His goal was his 30th point, which makes three years in a row, and the 7th time in his career he's hit the 30 point mark.
- Mason Marchment recorded his 23rd assist. He has a stat line of 14-14-28 in 34 games as a Blue Jacket. He has collected 5-7-12 in 17 career matchups against Winnipeg, including 0-3-3 in back-to-back home contests vs. the club.
- Kirill Marchenko tallied his 38th assist. He also had ZERO shots on goal. He also has points in three of his last four games.
- Isac Lundestrom played in his 400th NHL game and has a stat line of 39-57-96 in eight seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and Blue Jackets since making his debut in 2018-19.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/1 - The Jackets only had 8 seconds of power play time.
- The Columbus PK stopped the only Jets power play.
- Columbus won 72.7% of the faceoffs - 24/33
- The Blue Jackets had 16 hits and 16 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are in Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday.
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