Blue Jackets Anemic Offense No Match For Connor Hellebuyck

Zach Werenski - "I think the effort is there. I think guys are working, but I think it's that unpredictability. We're just all not on the same page right now. And it feels like when we were winning, we were all on the same page. We were predictable for each other - all five guys as a unit on the ice, breakouts, neutral zone, frustrating teams offensively. We stuck to our game plan for 60 minutes. And I don't think guys are doing it out of any other reason than they're trying to help, I think guys really want to win and make the playoffs, and we have a lot of character guys in this room. It's making sure we're all on the same page. Hockey is a full five-man team game, you all have to be predictable to each other and set your teammates up for success. Yeah, I mean, we have a great group in here, a lot of character guys, guys that want to win, guys that maybe put pressure on themselves a little bit, but it's all for the right reasons, But it's one of those things that you have to understand when you're not on the same page and you're unpredictable, it just makes the game harder. I think that's been our problem lately."