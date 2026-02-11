Blue Jackets Announce Time Change For March 9th Game

The Columbus Blue Jackets and NHL have announced that the game time on March 9th against the Los Angeles Kings, which was canceled on January 26th due to severe winter weather, has been scheduled for 4 PM.
There is no reason for the early start noted, but the CBJ will travel to Tampa on Tuesday, the 10th, and the Kings go to Boston. The Jackets play 17 games in March, so get ready for non-stop CBJ hockey.
Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments this week in Milan.
