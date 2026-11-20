Columbus Blue Jackets
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David Banks-Imagn Images
David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 8-12-0 this season.
Zach Werenski(4), Kent Johnson(9), Matthew Knies(5-PPG-GWG), and Adam Fantilli(6-ENG) powered the CBJ to a 4-2 win on Thursday night, snapping a 5-game losing streak.
Cam Talbot continued his superb play by stopping 23 of 25 Blackhawks shots. He now has over 15,000 saves in his NHL career, and moved in 17th all-time in CBJ history in saves.
Injuries - Mathieu Olivier went down trying to take a shot; a Blackhawks defender tied up his stick, and he fell awkwardly. He went to the dressing room. This one could be huge, so stay tuned.
First Period - CBJ Goals - Werenski, Johnson
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Just 1:59 into the first period, Zach Werenski scored his 4th goal of the season, and the second is as many games for the Jackets.
Damon Severson gave Chicago their first power play when he was called for tripping Ethan Del Mastro at the 5-minute mark. The CBJ killed it, but not without a few anxious moments.
Kent Johnson scored his 9th goal at the 15:24 mark of the first. Johnson stays scorching hot with two first period points.
Second Period - CBJ Goals - Knies
The Blue Jackets got their first power play when Dillon Boucher slashed Val Nichushkin just 38 seconds into the period. Chicago killed it relatively easily.
Damon Severson picked up his second minor penalty of the night with 8:21 left when he was called for delay of game. He sent the puck over the glass, giving the Hawks their second power play. Frank Nazar scored seconds off of the faceoff to cut the CBJ lead to 2-1.
The CBJ got a power play of their own when Cole Smith was called for hooking Val Nichushkin with 7:46 left. Matthew Knies scored his 5th goal of the season on that man advantage to get their two-goal lead back.
Erik Gudbranson continued the parade to the penalty box when he was called for hooking Roman Kantserov. Luckily, the Jackets were able to kill it and keep their two-goal lead.
Third Period - CBJ Goals - Fantilli
Cole Smith scored to make it 3-2 with 16:08 left in the period. Columbus came out sluggish and got punished for it.
Cole Sillinger was called for tripping Wyatt Kaiser, sending the Blackhawks to another power play. The Jackets have been playing with fire all period, but were able to easily kill off the penalty.
Adam Fantilli buried an empty netter with 30 seconds left in the game to beat Chicago.
Final Stats
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Player Stats & Notes
- Zach Werenski scored his 4th goal of the year and tallied his 14th assist. He now has a three-game points streak and has points in 9 straight games against the Blackhawks, with 6 of those games coming at the United Center. He was also a plus-3.
- Kent Johnson scored his 9th goal and picked up his 12th assist. He was also a plus-2.
- Matthew Knies scored his 5th goal of the season and recorded two assists. He also had 4 shots and was a plus-3.
- Damon Severson got his 6th assist and was a plus-2.
- Charlie Coyle got his 11th assist and had 6 shots on goal.
- Adam Fantilli scored his 6th goal picked up his 3rd assist. He also had 5 shots.
- Val Nichushkin had an assist and 4 shots.
Team Stats
- The Jackets power play went 1/2.
- The Columbus PK went 3/4.
- Columbus won 51.1% of the faceoffs - 24/47
- The Blue Jackets had 31 hits and 15 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 PM.
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