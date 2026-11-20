Zach Werenski scored his 4th goal of the year and tallied his 14th assist. He now has a three-game points streak and has points in 9 straight games against the Blackhawks, with 6 of those games coming at the United Center. He was also a plus-3.

Kent Johnson scored his 9th goal and picked up his 12th assist. He was also a plus-2.

Matthew Knies scored his 5th goal of the season and recorded two assists. He also had 4 shots and was a plus-3.

Damon Severson got his 6th assist and was a plus-2.

Charlie Coyle got his 11th assist and had 6 shots on goal.

Adam Fantilli scored his 6th goal picked up his 3rd assist. He also had 5 shots.