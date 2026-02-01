Blue Jackets Beat Blues Sixth Straight Time, Win 5th Straight Overall

Isac Lundeström(2), Denton Mateychuk(9), Kent Johnson(6-PPG), Damon Severson(4-GWG), and Mason Marchment(13-ENG) provided the offense for the Blue Jackets, while Jet Greaves stopped 28 of 31 St. Louis shots, including 7 power play saves to earn his 17th win of the season.
This time, it wasn't the Charlie Coyle show. In fact, it took a team effort to win in an arena that is historically a house of horrors for the CBJ. 13 different Columbus players had points on Saturday night, with Kent Johnson being the only Blue Jacket to register multiple points.
Going into the game last night, the Columbus Blue Jackets were a putrid 13-31-1-3 all-time on the road in St. Louis. Two of those 13 wins have come in the last two seasons, however. So, with Saturday night's win, the CBJ have now beaten the Blues three straight times in Enterprise Center, and 6 straight overall. They've also swept the season series from the Blues three straight seasons, after being swept themselves in 2022-23. Maybe the curse is over?
Head Coach Rick Bowness said after the game, "It was a tremendous, gutty performance tonight. I was very, very proud of the guys."
He said of his new lines, "We were just talking about it. I liked the way the four lines looked tonight. I wish we could have played the whole third period like that because when you're playing three in four, you need your four lines. You need your 6D to go. So that's why, for the two periods, I thought we were playing really well, really strong hockey, and everyone was contributing. It got a little scrambly in the third, but that's to be expected. But I did like to look at all four lines tonight."
“Good teams find a way to win. We're a good team. A very impressive, gutty effort. We went into the third period in our third game in four nights, and we're down to 10 forwards. We're scrambling our lines. I was very, very proud of the guys. We took some penalties in the third, probably fatigue penalties more than anything.”
Kent Johnson on his goal, “It happened quick,” Johnson said. "I was filling in that spot in front. Provorov was wide open, and it was a nice shot by him. It was nice to get a piece of it and for it to go in.”
Defenseman Damon Severson on Jet Greaves and his stellar play, "Just calm, cool, collected. Same as always. Jet's been real solid for us. He was great. Give him a lot of credit for making some huge stops when we needed him to."
NOTES
Forward Sean Monahan was pulled from the game after two periods. Bowness said he was "very sick' and wanted to return. Blues forward Brayden Schenn put a nasty hit on Monahan earlier in the game that left him shaken up. It was assumed Monahan was pulled for that reason, but illness is what is official.
The Blue Jackets have outscored their opponents 23-13 during their 5-game winning streak.
Kirill Marchenko has 5 points in his current 4-game points streak. He now has 19 goals and 46 points in 50 games.
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
Up Next: Columbus travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Tuesday night.
