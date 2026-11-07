Blue Jackets Beat By Buffalo, Lose Monahan, Voronkov To Injury

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 7-8-0 this season.
Kent Johnson(8) and Zach Werenski(2-PPG) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves gave up 5 goals in what seemed like a scheduled loss for Columbus.
After playing Caroline, Colorado, and Dallas twice all in a row, and playing really well, it was only a matter of time before they had a clunker.
Injuries
- Sean Monahan left the game in the second period and did not return. The team considered it a lower-body injury.
- Dmitri Voronkov left in the third period and did not return.
First Period - CBJ Goal - Johnson
Damon Severson was put into the penalty box when he got called for tripping Zach Benson just 1:45 into the game. The Blue Jackets were able to kill it off, but defenseman Ivan Provorov had a scare. He blocked a shot with his foot and went down in a heap. But in true Provorov fashion, he was back out for his next shift.
Buffalo's Jack Quinn got the scoring started when he got his own rebound and put it by Jet Greaves.
Kent Johnson tied the game at one with 4 minutes left in the 1st period. Johnson's 8th goal came off a hard-working shift by both players in their offensive zone. Johnson remains scorching hot and extends his points streak to 7 games.
Josh Norris scored to put the Sabres up 2-1 on a pretty soft goal given up by Greaves. Just seconds before, Ivan Provorov was driving in his offensive zone and was tripped while cutting across the middle of the ice. After no tripping call was made, the Sabres went right back down the ice and scored.
Damon Severson was sent to the box with 27 seconds left in the period, giving the Sabres another power play. That is Severson's second penalty of the period.
Second Period - No CBJ Goals
The Jackets were able to finish off the penalty kill and get a power play of their own very early in the period. The Sabres were called for too many men on the ice, giving the CBJ their first power play. The penalty was killed with relative ease by the Sabres.
Rasmus Dahlin scored to make the score 3-1 with 15:30 left in the period.
Josh Norris made it 4-1 with just over 10 minutes left in the second period.
Josh Doan scored to make it 5-1 at the 10:53 mark of the second period. It was challenged for goalie interference, but we all know how that went.
Third Period - Werenski-PPG
Zach Werenski was able to score on the power play to make the score 5-2.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Kent Johnson scored his 8th goal and notched his 8th assist.
- Zach Werenski scored his 2nd goal of the season and second in the last two games.
- Sean Monahan picked his 5th assist of the season.
- Denton Mateychuk got his 3rd assist of the season.
- Matthew Knies recorded his 5th assist.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 1/3 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK went 4/4 on the kill.
- Columbus won 52.6% of the faceoffs - 30/57
- The Blue Jackets had 19 hits and 14 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets return home to take on the Florida Panthers.
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