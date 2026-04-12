Blue Jackets Beat Canadiens To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Rick Bowness - “That’s probably one of the best games we’ve played all year. That’s how we want to play.”

Bowness - “Give our veterans a lot of credit. They came through when we needed them the most.”

Bowness - “That was one of Boone’s better games. You know who really played well tonight was Mo. He played a great 200-foot game.”

Charlie Coyle - “I think because our backs are against the wall and we can’t afford to come out slow and dip our toe in. I think everybody knows what’s at stake, where we’re at in the season and what we need right now.”