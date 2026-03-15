Blue Jackets Beat Flyers In A Shootout, Improve Points Streak To Nine Games

HC Rick Bowness stated after the game what just about everyone saw: That the Blue Jackets won because of the penalty kill. When Damon Severson had had enough of Denver Barkey's shenanigans, he took two cross-checking penalties that gave the Flyers a lengthy power play that ended in the third period. Luckily, the Jackets were able to kill it off, but Bowness was not happy. "The PKers won the game for us, really. They did. Especially that four minutes. I don't understand why we're always the team in the league that has the least amount of power plays. I don't understand that. There's a lack of respect for our hockey club, and we're going to change that."