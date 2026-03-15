Blue Jackets Beat Flyers In A Shootout, Improve Points Streak To Nine Games

Kirill Marchenko (25) scored the only goal for Columbus in the game and also scored the only shootout goal for either team in a 2-1 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Jet Greaves had 18 saves and picked up his 21st win of the season.
This game felt like a playoff game. It was a tight game, and it seemed like whoever made the last mistake was going to lose the game. In this case, neither team made the last mistake, unless you want to count Dan Vladař getting housed by Kirill Marchenko in the shootout as a mistake. But in Vladař's defense, every goalie gets housed by Marchenko in the shootout.
Per Marchenko, after the game, he abandoned his signature five-hole shootout move after a conversation with former Flyer Egor Zamula. "Just switch it up. I talked with Zamula, and he has been on this team a while, and he told me they pre-scout you every kind of game, and they know all of our moves in the shootout, and you need to find something new." It worked, and it gave the Blue Jackets two points.
HC Rick Bowness stated after the game what just about everyone saw: That the Blue Jackets won because of the penalty kill. When Damon Severson had had enough of Denver Barkey's shenanigans, he took two cross-checking penalties that gave the Flyers a lengthy power play that ended in the third period. Luckily, the Jackets were able to kill it off, but Bowness was not happy. "The PKers won the game for us, really. They did. Especially that four minutes. I don't understand why we're always the team in the league that has the least amount of power plays. I don't understand that. There's a lack of respect for our hockey club, and we're going to change that."
Bowness also commented about his team taking four of six possible road points, “The guys are playing their hearts out. They are. You have to give them a ton of credit because there’s no quit in this group. Yeah, it was a tight game out there. There wasn’t a lot of room, and they kept battling, and I just love it.”
Jet Greaves commented after the game about it being so tight: "Yeah I think we’ve seen that a lot lately. I think pretty much every game has been a one goal game recently, so we know how tight these games have been and are going to be coming down the stretch, and I think it’s so important to get every point we can you know. The race is so tight, and so yeah, we’re happy to get to tonight."
He also commented on the team's penalty kill, which came up huge for Columbus against the Flyers, "Yeah, I thought the kill did a great job. I think it’s you know those special teams that are so important in these games, and I thought the guys did a really good job, Shot blocks. I thought we were good in the neutral zone up ice, and that was just a positive effort from the guys, and it was such an important time in the game.
Unfortunately, the Blue Jackets didn't get a ton of help in the standings. The Senators, Bruins, Islanders, Red Wings, and Penguins all got points as well. It could've been a standings-shifting night for Columbus, but instead, they will go into Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes on the outside looking into the wild card spots.
Final Stats
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Team Stats
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
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