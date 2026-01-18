Blue Jackets Beat Penguins In A Shootout, Win Fourth Straight But Lose Dante Fabbro To Injury

Zach Aston-Reese(1), Kirill Marchenko(18), and Danton Heinen(2) provided the offense while Charlie Coyle beat Penguins goalie Artūrs Šilovs on the Jackets' fourth shootout attempt to seal the victory for Columbus.
Coming into this game, the CBJ were 6-19-0-5 all-time in Pittsburgh, with their sixth win coming on October 25th. That game ended just as last night's game did, in a shootout. The Blue Jackets and Penguins have played four games this season, and all four went to OT, with the CBJ winning two games in shootouts and the Pens winning two games in the overtime period.
The first period of this game did not go well for the Blue Jackets, as they were completely dominated in pretty much all areas of the game. Head Coach Bowness said of the first period struggles, "The most important thing is we responded to a bad period. I love that."
The rest of the time though, the Blue Jackets played a very good road game, and goalie Elvis Merzlikins held strong, making four saves on three Pittsburgh power plays.
But in typical Pittsburgh fashion, Sidney Crosby scored the tying goal with just 61 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.
The Blue Jackets were able to defeat the Pens in a shootout to win their 4th straight.
Defenseman Dante Fabbro was lost after playing just 4:34 due to a lower leg injury. Bowness gave no update on Fabbro other than that he'll be evaluated when they get back to Columbus.
Bowness, after the game, spoke about losing Fabbro, "They sucked it up early. And that's a lot of minutes for Z. But you know what? Look how great Elvis played. You go down to 5D. They're going to be tired...You need big saves. And Elvis was outstanding today. He really was."
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Tuesday to play the Ottawa Senators.
