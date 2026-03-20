Blue Jackets Beat Rangers, Move Into Playoff Spot With Points In 11 Straight Games

Isac Lundeström (4), Conor Garland (12), Boone Jenner (10), and Adam Fantilli (20-PPG-GWG,21-ENG) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 25 New York shots and picked up his 23rd win of the season.
This game wasn't pretty, but the Blue Jackets, despite not playing the perfect game like they did Tuesday against Carolina, were able to battle back and take down a still dangerous Ranger team.
With the win, the CBJ move into third place in the Metro just behind the Penguins, and just in front of the Islanders. Both Columbus and NYI have 83 points, but based on points percentage, the Jackets move into third.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Final Stats
Player Stats & Notes
Team Stats
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are home for the third and final game of a three-game home stand and will face the Seattle Kraken.
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