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Blue Jackets Beat Rangers, Move Into Playoff Spot With Points In 11 Straight Games

Jason Newland
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The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 36-21-11 with 83 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 8th in the East, and 11th in the NHL. They're also just one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place, and are tied with the Islanders in points, but have a better winning percentage.

Isac Lundeström (4), Conor Garland (12), Boone Jenner (10), and Adam Fantilli (20-PPG-GWG,21-ENG) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 25 New York shots and picked up his 23rd win of the season. 

This game wasn't pretty, but the Blue Jackets, despite not playing the perfect game like they did Tuesday against Carolina, were able to battle back and take down a still dangerous Ranger team. 

With the win, the CBJ move into third place in the Metro just behind the Penguins, and just in front of the Islanders. Both Columbus and NYI have 83 points, but based on points percentage, the Jackets move into third. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • The Columbus Blue Jackets (36-21-11, 83 pts.) earned the win in regulation tonight to pass the New York Islanders (39-25-5, 83 pts.) for third in the Metropolitan Division.&nbsp; The club sat eighth in the division and 15th&nbsp;in the Eastern Conference on Dec. 22 but is 22-6-5 in its last 33 games since then to claim its current position.
  • Columbus stretched its points streak to 11-straight games since Feb. 28 (7-0-4), the longest stretch this season and the fifth-longest in franchise history.&nbsp; The last time the team posted a longer point streak was 12 games in 2019-20 (8-0-4).
  • The club has also recorded points in 11 consecutive games at Nationwide Arena since Jan. 22 (8-0-3).&nbsp; It’s the longest home points streak this season (5-0-3 from Oct. 29-Dec. 3) and second-longest in franchise history (12 GP, 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013).&nbsp; The Jackets have recorded points in 15 of their 16 home games played in 2026 (11-1-4).
  • The Blue Jackets (2-0-1) won the season series over the Rangers (1-1-1) for the fifth time in franchise history and first since the 2023-24 campaign.
  • CBJ scored on the power play for the eighth time in the last 10 games tonight (8-for-31, 25.8 pct.).
  • The Jackets have also shut down 17-of-20 (85.0 pct.) penalties in their last seven contests this season.
  • Columbus’ 217 goals scored this season are tied for the most through 68 games played in franchise history (2021-22 &amp; 2016-17).

Final Stats

Player Stats & Notes

  • Isac Lundeström scored his 4th goal of the season. He now has double-digit points in five consecutive seasons.
  • Conor Garland scored his 12th of the season. He scored his fifth goal as a Blue Jacket and has picked up 5-0-5 in seven games played since making his debut with the club on Mar. 7 vs. Utah. His goal also gives him 7-2-9 in 14 career games against New York, including goals in back-to-back outings and has points in five of his seven career matchups when playing on home ice (5-2-7).
  • Boone Jenner scored his 10th goal of the season and had an assist. It is his eighth multi-point performance of the season (1-1-2). His primary helper on Lundestrom’s goal broke a tie with David Vyborny for sole possession of third on the franchise’s all-time assist list (208-205-413, 794 GP).
  • Adam Fantilli scored his 20th and 21st goals of the year. He became the third Blue Jackets skater this season to score 20-plus goals with his third multi-goal and 12th multi-point effort of the season. He extended his points streak to five-straight games (3-4-7), and has notched points in 11 of his last 13 contests (8-8-16). The point streak is his second this season with as many games (also 4-2-7 from Feb. 4-Mar. 3). After setting a career high with 31 goals in 2024-25, he becomes the third Blue Jackets player to post multiple before his 22nd birthday, joining Rick Nash (2) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (2). The game also marked the 10th in his NHL/CBJ career with multiple goals, joining Rick Nash (12) as the second Blue Jackets skater with as many at age-21 or younger. The two goals mark his sixth and seventh all-time against the Rangers in nine career games (7-2-9), and he has collected 3-1-4 in back-to-back contests this season.
  • Damon Severson scored his 6th goal. He has now notched 5-18-23 in 48 career matchups against New York, with 1-2-3 in back-to-back games.
  • Zach Werenski had three assists. This was his sixth three-point game of the season and 23rd multi-point performance. He reached 50-plus helpers and 70-plus points on the year for the second-straight campaign, tying Artemi Panarin in both categories for the most in franchise history (also in consecutive seasons from 2017-19). His 23 multi-point games broke his own record for the most in a single-season among defensemen (2024-25) and are the third-most all-time in franchise history, trailing only Panarin (25 in 2018-19) and Rick Nash (24 in 2008-09). Werenski improved his career stat line against the Rangers to 3-18-22 with five multi-point efforts in 28 contests and has assists in four of his last five contests against the club (0-7-7).
  • Kirill Marchenko tallied his 33rd assist. He is one assist shy of 100 and one point from 200 for his NHL career (100-99-199, 278 GP). He improved to 4-6-10 in 13 career matchups with the Rangers and has notched 2-2-4 in back-to-back meetings and recorded points in all three games of the 2025-26 series (2-3-5).
  • Danton Heinen had an assist.
  • Sean Monahan had an assist and was a plus-3. He has 0-5-5 in his past six contests. He has now posted 5-9-14 in 20 career games against the Rangers, including points in five of his past six games against the club (3-3-6).
  • Ivan Provorov got his 19th assist.
  • Cole Sillinger picked up his 23rd assist.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets went 1/5 on the power play.
  • The Columbus PK stopped 5 of 6 Ranger power plays.
  • Columbus won 45.5% of the faceoffs - 25/55
  • The Blue Jackets had 11 hits and 8 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are home for the third and final game of a three-game home stand and will face the Seattle Kraken. 

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