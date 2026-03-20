Blue Jackets Beat Rangers, Move Into Playoff Spot With Points In 11 Straight Games

Isac Lundeström scored his 4th goal of the season. He now has double-digit points in five consecutive seasons.

Conor Garland scored his 12th of the season. He scored his fifth goal as a Blue Jacket and has picked up 5-0-5 in seven games played since making his debut with the club on Mar. 7 vs. Utah. His goal also gives him 7-2-9 in 14 career games against New York, including goals in back-to-back outings and has points in five of his seven career matchups when playing on home ice (5-2-7).

Boone Jenner scored his 10th goal of the season and had an assist. It is his eighth multi-point performance of the season (1-1-2). His primary helper on Lundestrom’s goal broke a tie with David Vyborny for sole possession of third on the franchise’s all-time assist list (208-205-413, 794 GP).

Adam Fantilli scored his 20th and 21st goals of the year. He became the third Blue Jackets skater this season to score 20-plus goals with his third multi-goal and 12th multi-point effort of the season. He extended his points streak to five-straight games (3-4-7), and has notched points in 11 of his last 13 contests (8-8-16). The point streak is his second this season with as many games (also 4-2-7 from Feb. 4-Mar. 3). After setting a career high with 31 goals in 2024-25, he becomes the third Blue Jackets player to post multiple before his 22nd birthday, joining Rick Nash (2) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (2). The game also marked the 10th in his NHL/CBJ career with multiple goals, joining Rick Nash (12) as the second Blue Jackets skater with as many at age-21 or younger. The two goals mark his sixth and seventh all-time against the Rangers in nine career games (7-2-9), and he has collected 3-1-4 in back-to-back contests this season.

Damon Severson scored his 6th goal. He has now notched 5-18-23 in 48 career matchups against New York, with 1-2-3 in back-to-back games.

Zach Werenski had three assists. This was his sixth three-point game of the season and 23rd multi-point performance. He reached 50-plus helpers and 70-plus points on the year for the second-straight campaign, tying Artemi Panarin in both categories for the most in franchise history (also in consecutive seasons from 2017-19). His 23 multi-point games broke his own record for the most in a single-season among defensemen (2024-25) and are the third-most all-time in franchise history, trailing only Panarin (25 in 2018-19) and Rick Nash (24 in 2008-09). Werenski improved his career stat line against the Rangers to 3-18-22 with five multi-point efforts in 28 contests and has assists in four of his last five contests against the club (0-7-7).

Kirill Marchenko tallied his 33rd assist. He is one assist shy of 100 and one point from 200 for his NHL career (100-99-199, 278 GP). He improved to 4-6-10 in 13 career matchups with the Rangers and has notched 2-2-4 in back-to-back meetings and recorded points in all three games of the 2025-26 series (2-3-5).

Danton Heinen had an assist.

Sean Monahan had an assist and was a plus-3. He has 0-5-5 in his past six contests. He has now posted 5-9-14 in 20 career games against the Rangers, including points in five of his past six games against the club (3-3-6).

Ivan Provorov got his 19th assist.