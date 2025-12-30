Blue Jackets Beat Travel Woes And Senators To Win Third Straight Game

Boone Jenner(6), Damon Severson(3), Denton Mateycuk(7), and Kirill Marchenko(14) powered the offense, and Jet Greaves played great, making 27 saves to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Monday night.

The day began with their flight to Ottawa being delayed due to issues with the plane and the weather. They were supposed to fly out on Sunday night but didn't arrive in Ottawa until 3:40 PM. After hurrying to the arena and getting ready, they took warmups and got ready to play.

Soon after warmups, the club announced that forward Sean Monahan would miss the game for "maintenance," so Zach Aston-Reese stepped into the lineup for him.

It was not a normal gameday for the Columbus Blue Jackets in any way, shape, or form.

First Period - SOG 12-7 CBJ - CBJ Goal - Jenner

The first 5 minutes of the period were pretty slow, with not a lot of shots or action. Cole Sillinger changed that when he got called for tripping Tim Stützle 5:03 into the period, giving the Sens their first power play. The Jackets would kill it with ease, with Greaves making two saves.

The Blue Jackets earned their first power play when Fabian Zetterlund threw a dirty elbow at Dante Fabbro's face. Fabbro went down but popped right back up. Zetterlund skated off as if nothing happened but was escorted to the penalty box. The Senators would kill it, but Leevi Meriläinen had to make 5 big saves to keep the game scoreless.

But just a few seconds after the penalty expired, the Blue Jackets jumped on a Sens turnover and buried a goal passed Meriläinen. Cole Sillinger sent a no-look pass from the boards to a waiting Boone Jenner who was crashing the net.

Mathieu Olivier and Kurtis MacDermid had a quick scrap that ended fairly quick when both players went down.

Dylan Cozens took a tripping penalty that gave the CBJ their second power play of the game. The Sens killed it off, ending the period with Columbus owning a 1-0 lead.

Second Period - SOG 10-3 Senators - CBJ Goal - Severson

Damon Severson scored to make it 2-0 when he let loose an absolute missile to beat Meriläinen just 1:21 into the second period.

A little over three minutes in, Dante Fabbro was called for holding Claude Giroux, giving the Sens another power play. The Blue Jackets killed the penalty to keep their two-goal lead.

The Senators' Jake Sanderson, son of former CBJ great Geoff Sanderson, scored to make it 2-1 at the 8:16 mark of the period. Ottawa took a turnover down the ice, where the puck eventually found Sanderson's stick. He let a shot go that no one was stopping.

Damon Severson was called for tripping Dylan Cozens a little over halfway through the period. At this point, the Blue Jackets are starting to falter a bit.

The Blue Jackets killed the penalty, and just as it ended, got a power play of their own when David Perron tripped Brendan Smith, giving them their third man advantage. Mason Marchment was called for hooking with 49 seconds left on their power play, killing it.

Ottawa failed to score on the abbreviated power play they were awarded.

Third Period - SOG 11-7 Senators - CBJ Goals - Mateychuk, Marchenko

Denton Mateychuk scored to make it 3-1 just 1:55 into the third period. Damon Severson picked up his second point of the night, and 6th point in 4 games. It was a huge insurance goal to regain a two-goal lead.

Kirill Marchenko scored on a beautiful, odd-man rush to make the score 4-1. Kirill Marchenko is officially hot.

The Blue Jackets would again hold a third-period lead and finish it off to pick up the win. Despite the adversity of the day, they played very well at times and took advantage of a slumping Senators club.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Boone Jenner scored his 6th of the season and 399th point of his career.

Damon Severson scored his 3rd goal of the year and had an assist. He now has 6 points in his last 4 games.

Denton Mateychuk scored his 7th of the year.

Kirill Marchenko scored his 14th of the season

Cole Sillinger picked up two assists and went 6/12 at the faceoff circle.

Charlie Coyle had two assists and went 5/11 on faceoffs.

Dmitri Voronkov had one assist.

Mason Marchment had an assist, and now has points in all four games since being acquired.

Adam Fantilli had an assist and went 10/20 on faceoffs.

Jet Greaves made 27 saves, which included 4 on the power play.

Team Stats

The Jackets' power play went 0/3.

The Columbus PK stopped all four of the Senator power plays.

Columbus won 54.4% of the faceoffs - 31/57

The Blue Jackets had 23 hits.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets are back home on New Year's Eve to play the New Jersey Devils.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.