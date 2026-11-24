Columbus Blue Jackets
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Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 9-13-0 this season.
Charlie Coyle(4) and Mikael Pyyhtia(1-SHG) scored the goal for Columbus, while Cam Talbot could only stop 27 of 30 Devils shots in a 3-2 loss on Monday night.
The Jackets fell behind early and just couldn't generate enough offense to catch back up. Even against a struggling Devils defense, they could only muster 10 shots in the final two periods.
They'll get their chance at revenge on Wednesday.
Injuries - Mathieu Olivier left in the second period and didn't return after taking a hit along the boards. The Jackets announced later in the third period that he would not return.
Related stories
First Period - Coyle
Timo Meier put the Devils up 1-0 at the 4:59 mark of the first period after he was left wide open in front of Cam Talbot. Way too many bodies in the corner and not enough in front of the net.
Brenden Dillion made it 2-0 when he took a faceoff win and blasted it from long distance, beating Talbot. The goal came 8:12 into the period.
Charlie Coyle scored to make it 2-1 with 2:41 left in the first period. Zach Werenski picked Jesper Bratt's pocket and sprung Coyle for a breakaway.
Werenski had 5 shots on goal in the first period.
Second Period - Pyyhtia
The Blue Jackets were awarded their first power play when the Devils Evan Rodrigues was called for holding Luca Del Bel Belluz. The power play was killed with relative ease, with the Jackets only putting two shots on Hellebuyck.
Damon Severson gave the Devils their first power play when he was called for hooking Evan Rodrigues. Columbus killed it by giving up only a single shot.
Connor Brown scored for New Jersey to make it 3-1 with 5:19 left in the period.
Dante Fabbro gave the Devils another power play when he sent a puck over the glass for a delay-of-game call. Mikael Pyyhtia would score shorthanded, though, to make the score 3-2 very late in the period.
Third Period - No CBJ Goals
The Blue Jacket killed the last 21 seconds of the Devils' power play that extended from the second period.
Damon Severson took another penalty just over 3 minutes into the third period when he was called for tripping. It's Severson's second penalty of the game. Luckily, the CBJ killed it off.
Kent Johnson drew a cross-checking penalty with 8:51 left in regulation. The Devils killed it, mainly because the Blue Jackets refused to shoot the puck.
The penalty was killed, along with the CBJ's chances at winning. The Devils would hold on to win 3-2.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Charlie Coyle scored his 4th goal and had 3 blocks.
- Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first goal of the season.
- Zach Werenski picked up his 16th assist and had 7 shots on goal. He became the sixth different defenseman in NHL history to record a season-opening road point streak of 10+ games.
- Damon Severson recorded his 7th assist and had 4 PIMs.
- Jack Williams got his first NHL point with an assist
Team Stats
- The Jackets power play went 0/2.
- The Columbus PK went 3/3.
- Columbus won 48.9% of the faceoffs - 22/45
- The Blue Jackets had 16 hits and 14 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7 PM.
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