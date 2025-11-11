Blue Jackets Blow Another Late Lead; McDavid Too Much For Columbus

Ivan Provorov(3), Sean Monahan(2), Boone Jenner(3), and Adam Fantilli(3) provided the offense, and Jet Greaves stopped 19 of 24 Oilers shots in a 5-4 OT loss.

Connor McDavid was too much for Columbus on Monday night.

First Period - 1-1 - SOG 8-4 Oilers - CBJ Goal - Ivan Provorov

Two minutes into the first and Oilers Trent Frederic challenged Mathieu Olivier to a fight. It didn't go well for Frederic at all, as he was left bloody and turtling. The referees should've stepped in and stopped the fight.

Evan Bouchard gave the Jackets their first power play with 10:21 left on the first when he slashed Adam Fantilli. The two teams played 4-on-3 for 47 seconds before going 5 on 4. Just prior to the Bouchard penalty, Jake Christiansen and Curtis Lazar went to the box for roughing. The Jackets failed to score on their man advantage.

Ivan Provorov scored just after the power play expired to give the CBJ a 1-0 lead. Assisted by Severson and Fantilli, it is Provorov's third goal of the season. The goal came three seconds after the Oilers came out of the box.

The Oilers tied the game on a goal that looked to be knocked down with a high stick. The goal scored at 17:28 of the first was credited to Jake Walman, which is his second of the season. The goal looked to be knocked down by Jack Roslovic with a high stick, but instead, Roslovic was given an assist. Upon watching a SUPER slow-mo replay, it appeared that Roslovic missed it when he waved at it.

The period would end 1-1.

Second Period - 3-1 - SOG 8-6 CBJ - CBJ Goals Monahan, Jenner

Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the season 1:39 into the second period. As Kent Johnson and Sean Monahan entered the offensive zone together, Johnson took a shot that was blocked by Skinner and bounced right to Monahan, where he slid it under Skinner's pads to take another one-goal lead.

Halfway through the second period, the Blue Jackets looked to be frustrating the Oilers with their defensive play. Connor McDavid was displaying body language that showed displeasure.

Dmitri Voronkov went off for holding at 14:06 into the second, giving Edmonton their first power play of the game. Luckily, the Jackets killed it off to keep the Oilers off the score sheet. With that kill, the Jackets have killed off 13 of their last 14 penalties

At 17:47 of the second, Boone Jenner scored to make it 3-1. The goal came after what seemed liked 3 to 4 minutes of offensive zone time for Columbus. Dante Fabbro gathered the puck and either passed or shot it. Either way, it got to Boone Jenner who swept it home.

3-1 CBJ at the end of two periods.

Third Period

Connor McDavid scored his 6th goal of the season when he beat Jet Greaves to make it 3-2. He absolutely made Denton Mateychuk look ridiculous. Words can't describe it, so watch below.

Zach Aston-Reese and Connor McDavid went to the box with matching minors 2:40 into the third; you could feel another Oilers goal coming. Adam Fantilli had other ideas. He scored 4:18 into the period to break a nine-game goalless drought to make it 4-2. Fantilli created an Oilers turnover in their defensive zone, gathered it, fed it to Marchenko, who then passed it back to Fantilli, who blistered a shot passed Skinner.

Connor McDavid scored again with 6:21 left to make the score 4-3. His speed and power are unmatched, and the CBJ defense had no answer for McDavid on Monday night.

With 2:18 left in the game, the Oilers took a high-sticking penalty to put the Jackets on the power play. Jake Walman scored a flukey goal to tie the game at 4. The puck went in off a CBJ player in front of Jet Greaves. Death, Taxes, and the Blue Jackets blowing a lead with a minute to play.

Jack Roslovic ended the game less than one minute into overtime to send the Jackets to Seattle with their 4th straight loss.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Ivan Provorov scored his third goal of the season.

Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the season.

Boone Jenner got his 7th assist and third goal.

Adam Fantilli scored his 3rd goal and recorded his 7th assist. He also went 78.6% at the faceoff dot.

Damon Severson recorded his third assists of the season.

Kent Johnson tallied his third assist.

Boone Jenner got his 7th assist and third goal.

Zach Werenski recorded his 7th assist.

Dante Fabbro picked up his third assist.

Kirill Marchenko recorded his 9th assist, and pushes his points streak to 9 games.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/2.

The Columbus PK stopped one Oilers power play.

Columbus won 50.9% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: They will wrap up their Western swing with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.