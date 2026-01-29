Blue Jackets Blow Third Period Lead, Monahan Scores Late To Secure Win Against Flyers

Charlie Coyle scored his 12th goal of the season and picked up his 23rd assist. He also won 7 of 15 faceoffs. Coyle scored 38 seconds into the game tonight and assisted on another for his seventh multi-point effort of the season (1-1-2). He has notched goals in back-to-back games (2-3-5) and has six goals in the past eight games overall (6-4-10). He improved his career mark against the Flyers to 11-11-22 in 34 career outings, including 5-3-8 in his last eight overall, and has now picked up 8-5-13 in 17 career home matchups.

Kirill Marchenko scored his 19th goal and had 3 shots. He scored a goal and has picked up 3-6-9 in his last eight games this season. His goal extends his points streak against Philadelphia to five games (2-3-5). He has notched 4-5-9 in 12 career matchups, while also collecting points in four of his five career games at Nationwide Arena (1-4-5).

Erik Gudbranson scored his 1st goal of the season and had 2 shots.

Sean Monahan scored his 9th goal of the season and won 9 of 16 faceoffs. Monahan scored for the second-straight game and has three goals in his last four outings. He has now notched 14-7-21 in 23 career games against Philadelphia and has picked up 2-2-4 in four career GP as a Blue Jacket, while also notching 4-4-8 in his past nine overall against the club as well as points in six of his last seven on home ice against the Flyers (6-3-9).

Mathieu Olivier scored his 5th goal and recorded his 8th assist. Olivier notched his third multi-point effort of the season with an empty net goal and assist on Coyle’s tally (1-1-2).

Zach Werenski recorded his 37th and 38th assists. He recorded his ninth multi-assist, and 18th multi-point effort of the season with 0-2-2 tonight and has picked up points in seven of his past eight contests (3-8-11) as well as in 16 of his past 18 (10-17-27). The blueliner has now tallied 8-13-21 in 26 career matchups against Philadelphia, with points in three-straight (2-4-6), and has notched 5-5-10 in his past six overall, as well as 6-4-10 in his last six at Nationwide Arena.

Cole Sillinger picked up 2 assists. Sillinger recorded his fourth multi-point, second multi-assist outing of the season with two helpers (0-2-2) and has points in back-to-back contests (1-3-4).

Adam Fantilli had an assist and 4 shots. He collected an assist for points in back-to-back games overall (1-3-4) and now has points in three-straight against the Flyers (1-2-3) as well as 1-4-5 in eight career matchups.