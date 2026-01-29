Blue Jackets Blow Third Period Lead, Monahan Scores Late To Secure Win Against Flyers

Charlie Coyle(12), Kirill Marchenko(19), Erik Gudbranson(1), Sean Monahan(9-GWG), and Mathieu Olivier(3-ENG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 of 27 Flyer shots to secure his 9th win of the season. Merzlikins has now won 3 of his last 4 starts.
It seemed the Jackets were well on their way to winning when they were up 3-1 in the third period, but Flyer forward Travis Konecny had other plans. After scoring his 18th goal in the first period, he scored two more times in the third period to tie the game at three. With his hat trick, Konecny now has 20 goals and 38 points in 31 career games against the CBJ.
Luckily for Columbus, Sean Monahan struck back with the game-winning goal just 1:18 later, sealing the game for the Blue Jackets.
The Jackets have now won 7 of 8 games and sit 5th in the Metro with 57 points.
Up Next: Columbus travels to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on Friday night.
