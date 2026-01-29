Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets Blow Third Period Lead, Monahan Scores Late To Secure Win Against Flyers

Jason Newland
5h
The Columbus Blue Jackets' record now sits at 25-20-7 with 57 points.

Charlie Coyle(12), Kirill Marchenko(19), Erik Gudbranson(1), Sean Monahan(9-GWG), and Mathieu Olivier(3-ENG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 of 27 Flyer shots to secure his 9th win of the season. Merzlikins has now won 3 of his last 4 starts. 

It seemed the Jackets were well on their way to winning when they were up 3-1 in the third period, but Flyer forward Travis Konecny had other plans. After scoring his 18th goal in the first period, he scored two more times in the third period to tie the game at three. With his hat trick, Konecny now has 20 goals and 38 points in 31 career games against the CBJ. 

Luckily for Columbus, Sean Monahan struck back with the game-winning goal just 1:18 later, sealing the game for the Blue Jackets. 

The Jackets have now won 7 of 8 games and sit 5th in the Metro with 57 points. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won seven of its past eight games overall since Jan. 11 (7-1-0) as well as collected points in seven of its last eight played at Nationwide Arena dating back to Jan. 3 (6-1-1).
  • The club scored the first goal of the game for the 31st&nbsp;time this season and for the 16th&nbsp;time in the past 21 outings.&nbsp; The Jackets are 21-6-4 when scoring first overall and 13-4-1 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.
  • The Jackets scored in the opening 10 minutes of the game for the fifth-straight contest with Coyle’s goal 38 seconds into the first period.&nbsp; The team has also scored in the first 10 minutes in eight of the last 10 outings.
  • The Blue Jackets’ goal 38 seconds into tonight’s game was the fastest goal scored by Columbus this season, besting Miles Wood’s tally 2:29 into the first period on Oct. 11 at Minnesota.
  • With the win by the Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight, the home team in the series has now gone 9-3-1 in the past 13 games of the series.
  • Columbus killed off all five of Philadelphia’s five power play chances to improve to 19-of-21 (90.5 pct.) on the penalty kill in the past eight contests at Nationwide Arena as well as 78-of-87 (89.6 pct.) all-time in the series.
  • Columbus scored in all three periods for the 16th&nbsp;time this season and for the ninth time at Nationwide Arena.

Final Stats

Player Stats

  • Charlie Coyle scored his 12th goal of the season and picked up his 23rd assist. He also won 7 of 15 faceoffs. Coyle scored 38 seconds into the game tonight and assisted on another for his seventh multi-point effort of the season (1-1-2). He has notched goals in back-to-back games (2-3-5) and has six goals in the past eight games overall (6-4-10). He improved his career mark against the Flyers to 11-11-22 in 34 career outings, including 5-3-8 in his last eight overall, and has now picked up 8-5-13 in 17 career home matchups.
  • Kirill Marchenko scored his 19th goal and had 3 shots. He scored a goal and has picked up 3-6-9 in his last eight games this season. His goal extends his points streak against Philadelphia to five games (2-3-5). He has notched 4-5-9 in 12 career matchups, while also collecting points in four of his five career games at Nationwide Arena (1-4-5).
  • Erik Gudbranson scored his 1st goal of the season and had 2 shots.
  • Sean Monahan scored his 9th goal of the season and won 9 of 16 faceoffs. Monahan scored for the second-straight game and has three goals in his last four outings. He has now notched 14-7-21 in 23 career games against Philadelphia and has picked up 2-2-4 in four career GP as a Blue Jacket, while also notching 4-4-8 in his past nine overall against the club as well as points in six of his last seven on home ice against the Flyers (6-3-9).
  • Mathieu Olivier scored his 5th goal and recorded his 8th assist. Olivier notched his third multi-point effort of the season with an empty net goal and assist on Coyle’s tally (1-1-2).
  • Zach Werenski recorded his 37th and 38th assists. He recorded his ninth multi-assist, and 18th multi-point effort of the season with 0-2-2 tonight and has picked up points in seven of his past eight contests (3-8-11) as well as in 16 of his past 18 (10-17-27). The blueliner has now tallied 8-13-21 in 26 career matchups against Philadelphia, with points in three-straight (2-4-6), and has notched 5-5-10 in his past six overall, as well as 6-4-10 in his last six at Nationwide Arena.
  • Cole Sillinger picked up 2 assists. Sillinger recorded his fourth multi-point, second multi-assist outing of the season with two helpers (0-2-2) and has points in back-to-back contests (1-3-4).
  • Adam Fantilli had an assist and 4 shots. He collected an assist for points in back-to-back games overall (1-3-4) and now has points in three-straight against the Flyers (1-2-3) as well as 1-4-5 in eight career matchups.
  • Kent Johnson recorded an assist and 2 shots. Johnson collected an assist and has notched 1-3-4 in his past six outings. He also has 3-4-7 in nine career GP against Philadelphia, with 1-1-2 in back-to-back games, and has 2-3-5 in his last five contests against the club.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets power play went 10/3.
  • The Columbus PK stopped on 5 Flyer man advantages.
  • Columbus only won 62.1% of the faceoffs - 36/58
  • The Blue Jackets had 17 hits and 11 blocks.

Up Next: Columbus travels to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on Friday night. 

