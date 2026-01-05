Blue Jackets Blow Three Goal Lead, Fall To Pittsburgh In OT

Dmitri Voronkov(15), Mason Marchment(9), Kirill Marchenko(15), and Zach Werenski(15) scored the goals for the CBJ, while Jet Greaves could only stop 38 of the Pens' 43 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss.

This was embarrassing. There's really no other way to put it.

Having a 4-1 lead with 39 minutes to play should be almost an automatic win. But if you've watched the Blue Jackets play this season, you know that anything other than having a lead when the final buzzer sounds, isn't automatic.

This loss was bad.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Dmitri Voronkov scored his 15th goal. He now has 6-1-7 in 10 career matchups against the Penguins, with 3-0-3 in the 2025-26 season series.

Mason Marchment scored his 9th goal. Marchment notched his fifth goal as a Blue Jacket and has points in five of his six contests with the club (5-2-7). He improved his career mark against Pittsburgh to 3-5-8 in eight career games, including 2-1-3 in two contests in 2025-26 (1-1-2 on Nov. 22 with SEA)

Kirill Marchenko scored his 15th goal and 18th assist. He posted his fifth multi-point effort of the season with 1-1-2 for points in five of his last six contests (5-2-7). Marchenko’s (254 GP) goal made him the second-fastest player in Blue Jackets history to hit 90 for his NHL career, behind only Rick Nash (210 GP). He has now tallied 3-5-8 in 11 career games vs. Pittsburgh, who has points in five of his last six games against the club (2-5-7).

Zach Werenski scored his 15th goal and recorded his 29th assist. He's posted his fifth-straight multi-point effort (1-1-2) to become the second player in franchise history to tally multiple points in as many games (Panarin, 5 GP in 2017-18) as well as the first blueliner in the NHL since Cale Makar (5 GP in 2023-24) to do so. He collected the 300th assist of his NHL/CBJ career on Marchenko’s goal to become the first player in franchise history to reach the mark (128-300-428, 604 GP). He entered the 2025-26 season already the franchise leader in helpers. The 1-1-2 mark gives him 6-8-14 with six multi-point performances in each of his last seven games played and has points in each of his last 14 games played at Nationwide Arena (10-16-26, 10 multi-point outings). Werenski improved his career mark against Pittsburgh to 6-11-17 in 24 career games, who has 4-5-9 in his last seven matchups and 4-8-12 in his last 12 overall as well as points in five-straight games at Nationwide Arena (4-5-9).

Denton Mateychuk recorded his 12th and 13th assists. He's posted a multi-point effort for the second-straight day (1-3-4) with his two-assist afternoon and has points in six of the last seven games (2-7-9).

Adam Fantilli got his 14th assist. He now has points in four of his last six games.

Boone Jenner picked up his 13th assist. He extended his points streak to four-straight games with an assist (1-3-4) and tied Cam Atkinson for the third-most points in franchise history (205-197-402, 768 GP). The club’s captain also has points in five of his past six overall (1-4-5).

Mathieu Olivier got his 7th assist. He scored points in both games this weekend.

Team Stats

The Jackets weren't awarded a power play opportunity in the game.

The Columbus PK stopped 2 of 3 Pens man advantages.

Columbus won 46.9% of the faceoffs - 30/64

The Blue Jackets had 22 hits.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

Columbus has points in five of its last six games (4-1-1) and six of the past nine since Dec. 16 with today’s overtime loss (5-3-1).

The Jackets recorded three out of four points in their eighth back-to-back set of the campaign (1-0-1). The club is 9-4-3 in back-to-backs in 2025-26 (5-1-2 in 1st game, 4-3-1 in 2nd game).

All three games in the season series between Columbus and Pittsburgh have been decided past regulation as well as seven of the last 12 in the overall series.

The club has scored four goals or more in four of its past five contests.

The Blue Jackets’ first two goals of the game were tallied in the span of 27 seconds, marking the second-fastest two goals scored by the club this season (0:19 on Dec. 16 in 4-3 W vs. Anaheim).

Columbus skated in front of its sixth sold-out crowd of the season today.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to San Jose to take on the upstart Sharks on Tuesday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.