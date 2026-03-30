Blue Jackets Blow Three‑Goal Third‑Period Lead, Lose in Shootout to Boston

The Blue Jackets' record is now 38-25-11 with 87 points. They're tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins with 88 points but are in the wild card two spot.
Stop me if you've heard this before - The Columbus Blue Jackets blew a 3-goal third-period lead.
Boone Jenner (11), Mason Marchment (18), and Charlie Coyle (18-PPG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Jet Greaves stopped 35 of 38 Bruins shots, including 3 of 5 on the power play, in a stunning 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.
The Bruins looked shellshocked after the CBJ scored three first-period goals, but after that, it was all Bruins. And when I say it was all Bruins, that's actually an understatement. The Bruins absolutely dominated every aspect of the second, third, and overtime periods. Columbus had 12 shots in the first period, but after that, they combined for 12 total shots over the next 45 minutes.
The good news is that they didn't let David Pastrnak beat them. The bad news is that Pavel Zacha torched the Blue Jackets for two power-play goals, an assist, and five shots on goal. It was his goal with 11 seconds left to tie the game that sank Columbus. That goal tied the game, but it felt like the game-winner if we are being honest.
What has happened to the Columbus Blue Jackets?
Rick Bowness said after the game, "I thought we got very selfish with the puck. Some of these guys have a lot to learn about how to play in this league at this time of year. It gets harder and harder and harder, and we're going to keep reminding them and reminding them every day how hard it is to win at this time of the year. There's a lot there to be learned from some of these guys, and they better damn well start listening."
He went on, "We'll move on. We'll get them ready for Tuesday. We had a great game against Carolina last game. We'll address what needs to be addressed."
Team Notes
- The Blue Jackets have earned points in 13 of their last 14 home games (9-1-4) as well as in 17 of their 19 contests played at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (12-2-5).
- The Blue Jackets scored first for the 45th time this season (30-8-7) and for the 26th time at Nationwide Arena (17-5-3).
- Columbus fell for just the second time in the shootout this season (6-2).
- The Jackets skated in front of their third-straight and 12th sellout crowd of the season tonight.
Final Stats
Player Stats & Notes
- Boone Jenner scored his 11th goal, had 5 shots, and had 4 PIMs. He played in his 800th career NHL game (210-207-416). The franchise leader in games played, he now sits three goals shy of tying Cam Atkinson (213) for the second-most in club history. Jenner has now posted 10-4-14 in 25 career games against Boston, with 3-3-6 in his past eight overall.
- Mason Marchment scored his 18th goal and picked up his 20th assist. He notched his sixth multi-point game as a Blue Jacket with his goal and assist tonight (14-11-25 in 32 GP). He ranks second on the team in goals since making his debut with the club on Dec. 20, 2025. He has now tallied 3-6-9 in 10 career matchups against the Bruins, with four-straight multi-point performances against the club (2-6-8).
- Charlie Coyle scored his 18th goal. He is now tied for the second-most points in a campaign in his 14-year NHL career (82 GP with Minnesota in 2016-17).
- Kirill Marchenko recorded his 35th and 36th assists and had one shot. He posted his fifth multi-assist, and 11th multi-point performance of the season to reach the 60-point plateau for the second consecutive campaign (31-43-74 in 2024-25). He has now notched points in three of his past four games against Boston (2-4-6) with 3-4-7 in 10 overall career matchups.
- Ivan Provorov tallied his 21st assist.
- Conor Garland got his 21st assist. He now has 7 points in his 13 games as a Blue Jacket.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 1/2.
- The Columbus PK gave up two power plays goals on four Bruins man advantages.
- Columbus won 45.8% of the faceoffs - 27/59
- The Blue Jackets had 23 hits and 24 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are home for the final game of a three-game homestand to face the Carolina Hurricanes.
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