Blue Jackets Blow Three‑Goal Third‑Period Lead, Lose in Shootout to Boston

Rick Bowness said after the game, "I thought we got very selfish with the puck. Some of these guys have a lot to learn about how to play in this league at this time of year. It gets harder and harder and harder, and we're going to keep reminding them and reminding them every day how hard it is to win at this time of the year. There's a lot there to be learned from some of these guys, and they better damn well start listening."