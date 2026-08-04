Blue Jackets Breakout Defenseman Is Just Getting Started

Keep an eye on this Blue Jackets defenseman in 2026-27.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk was undoubtedly a nice bright spot during the 2025-26 season. In 75 games this past campaign with the Blue Jackets, the 2022 first-round pick set new career highs with 13 goals, 18 assists, and 31 points.
With numbers like these, Mateychuk certainly broke out for Columbus in 2025-26 and became a key part of their blueline. However, even with as well as the young blueliner played this season, it is certainly fair to argue that he has not hit his ceiling. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has great potential, and it would not be surprising if he hits another new level next season because of it.
Keep in mind, Mateychuk is just 22 years old and only entering his third NHL season. With this, the young defenseman is still adjusting to the sport's most competitive league. Yet, now that he has more experience, it would certainly be understandable if we see him improve his all-around game further in 2026-27.
It is going to be very interesting to see what kind of campaign Mateychuk has next season from here. The potential for him to emerge as a high-impact NHL defenseman is undoubtedly there.