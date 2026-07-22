Blue Jackets Bring Back Veteran Forward On One-Year Deal

Heinen was acquired by the Blue Jackets last season as part of the deal that sent Egor Chinakhov to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heinen played in 33 games with the Blue Jackets following the move, where he recorded five goals, five assists, 10 points, and a plus-6 rating. Overall, he was a serviceable depth forward for the Blue Jackets, and he should continue to be for them in 2026-27 after signing this deal.