Blue Jackets Bring Back Veteran Forward On One-Year Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets are bringing back a forward from last season's roster.
The Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.
"Danton is a competitive and versatile two-way forward who earned increased responsibility after joining our club in a trade last season,” Blue Jackets president and general manager Don Waddell said. “He provides valuable NHL experience and depth to the organization, and we are pleased he will remain a Blue Jacket for the upcoming season."
Heinen became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1 after not re-signing with the Blue Jackets before then. However, with this move, he will be continuing his tenure in Columbus.
Heinen was acquired by the Blue Jackets last season as part of the deal that sent Egor Chinakhov to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heinen played in 33 games with the Blue Jackets following the move, where he recorded five goals, five assists, 10 points, and a plus-6 rating. Overall, he was a serviceable depth forward for the Blue Jackets, and he should continue to be for them in 2026-27 after signing this deal.
There is no harm in the Blue Jackets bringing back Heinen on this one-year, two-way contract. He will now continue to be a useful bottom-six option for Columbus.
In 612 career NHL games over 10 seasons split between the Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Penguins, and Blue Jackets, Heinen has posted 102 goals, 151 assists, 253 points, and a plus-35 rating.