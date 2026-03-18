Blue Jackets Brush Off Hurricanes, Extend Point Streak to 10 Games

Mason Marchment (16-PPG), Charlie Coyle (17-PPG/GWG), Danton Heinen (4), Denton Mateychuk (11), and Mathieu Olivier (13) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Jet Greaves, meanwhile, played very well, stopping 27 of 28 Hurricanes shots. The win is Greaves 22nd of the year.
This was a fun game. The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to win games, whether it be one-goal games or blowouts like last night's game. Rick Bowness has this team playing like they can beat anyone.
After the game, Bowness stated, "There's not a team in this league that we can't beat." I think everyone inside and outside the building is starting to believe that.
Charlie Coyle was asked about scoring the 5th goal in the third, and the fact that they kept pushing entire game, he said, "You can't show any mercy out there."
He's right.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday.
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