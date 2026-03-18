Blue Jackets Brush Off Hurricanes, Extend Point Streak to 10 Games

Mason Marchment scored his 16th goal of the year. He scored his 12th goal in a Blue Jacket’s uniform (12-9-21, 25 GP) and has notched 3-5-8 in the past 11 games with his power play goal in the first period. Marchment’s 12 goals surpass Kirill Marchenko (11) for the most by a player through their first 25 games with the Blue Jackets. His tally gives him 4-4-8 in 13 career games against the Hurricanes with 2-1-3 in consecutive matchups, and 2-2-4 in his six career home contests.

Charlie Coyle scored his 17th goal and picked up three assists to push his point total to 55. He was also a plus-2 and won 14/17 of his faceoffs. Coyle scored and notched three primary assists for his seventh game of three-or-more points (1-3-4) and 12th multi-point performance of the season. The four-point game marks his third of the season, tying Artemi Panarin (3 in 2017-18) for the most in a single season in franchise history, while also matching his single-game career-high (5, MR: 3-1-4 on Jan. 30 at CHI). He has picked up points in eight of the last 10 games played (2-11-13) as well as notched 7-18-25 in his past 17 outings.

Danton Heinen scored his 4th goal of the season. It is his third goal as a Blue Jacket and the 100th in his NHL career (100-147-247, 598 GP).

Denton Mateychuk scored his 11th goal.

Mathieu Olivier scored his 13th goal and had a fight.

Cole Sillinger recorded two assists and was a plus-2. It's his third multi-assist and fifth multi-point, performance of the season.

Zach Werenski picked up his 49th assist and played 6:02 on the power play. He has now collected points in 16 of his past 20 games (4-19-23). He improved his career mark against Carolina to 6-11-17 in 33 career contests while extending his home point streak against the club to six-straight games (3-6-9) and has notched assists in five of his last seven overall (2-6-8).

Adam Fantilli tallied his 29th and 30th assists. He collected assists on both goals in the first period for his 11th multi-point effort of the season. He extended his point streak to four-straight games (1-4-5) and has notched points in 10 of his last 12 contests (6-8-14).

Sean Monahan had an assist. He has 0-4-4 in his past five contests. He has now collected 6-12-18 in 21 career meetings against the Hurricanes, with 0-5-5 in his last three matchups.