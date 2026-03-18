Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Blue Jackets Brush Off Hurricanes, Extend Point Streak to 10 Games cover image

Blue Jackets Brush Off Hurricanes, Extend Point Streak to 10 Games

Jason Newland
7h
featured
253Members·3,203Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Blue Jackets record now stands at 35-21-11 with 81 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also just one point behind Boston and Detroit for a wild-card spot, and two points behind the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metro.

Mason Marchment (16-PPG), Charlie Coyle (17-PPG/GWG), Danton Heinen (4), Denton Mateychuk (11), and Mathieu Olivier (13) powered the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Jet Greaves, meanwhile, played very well, stopping 27 of 28 Hurricanes shots. The win is Greaves 22nd of the year. 

This was a fun game. The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to win games, whether it be one-goal games or blowouts like last night's game. Rick Bowness has this team playing like they can beat anyone. 

After the game, Bowness stated, "There's not a team in this league that we can't beat." I think everyone inside and outside the building is starting to believe that. 

Charlie Coyle was asked about scoring the 5th goal in the third, and the fact that they kept pushing entire game, he said, "You can't show any mercy out there." 

He's right. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus stretched its points streak to 10-straight games since Feb. 28 (6-0-4), the longest stretch this season and tying for the fifth-longest in franchise history (3x: also 10-0-0 from Mar. 4-22, 2018 &amp; 9-0-1 from Jan. 11-Feb. 7, 2020). The club has also gone 21-6-5 in their last 32 games since Dec. 22. The last time the team posted a longer point streak was 12 games in 2019-20 (8-0-4).
  • The club has also recorded points in 10 consecutive games at Nationwide Arena since Jan. 22 (7-0-3).&nbsp; It’s the longest home points streak this season (5-0-3 from Oct. 29-Dec. 3) and second-longest in franchise history (12 GP, 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013).&nbsp; The Jackets have recorded points in 14 of their 15 home games played in 2026 (10-1-4).
  • The Jackets scored the first goal of the game for the 10th&nbsp;time in the past 13 contests (7-1-4) as well as the 42nd&nbsp;time all season (29-7-6) and 23rd&nbsp;time at Nationwide Arena (21-5-4), leading the league in both categories in 2025-26.
  • The club scored in the opening 10 minutes of the game for the 13th&nbsp;time in the last 20 outings after Mason Marchment’s power play goal 5:25 into the opening period.&nbsp; Marchment leads the team with five goals scored in the first 10 minutes of games this season.
  • Columbus’ 5-1 win over Carolina tied for the most lopsided victory against the Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena in franchise history (also 5-1 W on Mar. 23, 2012).
  • CBJ finished 2-for-5 on the power play, marking the seventh time the club scored multiple power play goals in a game and the second time in the past four contests (2-for-4 on Mar. 10 at Tampa Bay).

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Mason Marchment scored his 16th goal of the year. He scored his 12th goal in a Blue Jacket’s uniform (12-9-21, 25 GP) and has notched 3-5-8 in the past 11 games with his power play goal in the first period. Marchment’s 12 goals surpass Kirill Marchenko (11) for the most by a player through their first 25 games with the Blue Jackets. His tally gives him 4-4-8 in 13 career games against the Hurricanes with 2-1-3 in consecutive matchups, and 2-2-4 in his six career home contests.
  • Charlie Coyle scored his 17th goal and picked up three assists to push his point total to 55. He was also a plus-2 and won 14/17 of his faceoffs. Coyle scored and notched three primary assists for his seventh game of three-or-more points (1-3-4) and 12th multi-point performance of the season. The four-point game marks his third of the season, tying Artemi Panarin (3 in 2017-18) for the most in a single season in franchise history, while also matching his single-game career-high (5, MR: 3-1-4 on Jan. 30 at CHI). He has picked up points in eight of the last 10 games played (2-11-13) as well as notched 7-18-25 in his past 17 outings.
  • Danton Heinen scored his 4th goal of the season. It is his third goal as a Blue Jacket and the 100th in his NHL career (100-147-247, 598 GP).
  • Denton Mateychuk scored his 11th goal.
  • Mathieu Olivier scored his 13th goal and had a fight.
  • Cole Sillinger recorded two assists and was a plus-2. It's his third multi-assist and fifth multi-point, performance of the season.
  • Zach Werenski picked up his 49th assist and played 6:02 on the power play. He has now collected points in 16 of his past 20 games (4-19-23). He improved his career mark against Carolina to 6-11-17 in 33 career contests while extending his home point streak against the club to six-straight games (3-6-9) and has notched assists in five of his last seven overall (2-6-8).
  • Adam Fantilli tallied his 29th and 30th assists. He collected assists on both goals in the first period for his 11th multi-point effort of the season. He extended his point streak to four-straight games (1-4-5) and has notched points in 10 of his last 12 contests (6-8-14).
  • Sean Monahan had an assist. He has 0-4-4 in his past five contests. He has now collected 6-12-18 in 21 career meetings against the Hurricanes, with 0-5-5 in his last three matchups.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in his last 12 starts (10-0-2) this season, posting a .915 save percentage and 2.41 goals/against average with two shutouts. His active 10-game points streak (8-0-2) is now the fifth longest in franchise history.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets went 2/5 on the power play.
  • The Columbus PK stopped the only power play Carolina was awarded.
  • Columbus won 65.1% of the faceoffs - 41/63
  • The Blue Jackets had 11 hits and 23 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to face off against the New York Rangers on Thursday. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCarolina Hurricanes
Latest News
1