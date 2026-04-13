Blue Jackets Can't Find A Way To Beat Boston, Playoff Hopes Still Alive However

Zach Werenski - "Yeah, especially when they take the lead, we really didn’t give him too much in the 3rd until that goal. I felt like Mo has a big goal to tie it up, we’re playing well, and you know, a good shot by him, and ends up being 3-2, and then after that we have to step up a little bit more. I mean, after that we had, like I said, a couple of grade A's from the slot, we got to find a way to score and tie it up. I mean, that could be our season."