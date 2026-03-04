Blue Jackets Catch The Predators In The Third To Beat Nashville

Charlie Coyle (16-30-46, 60 GP) scored to extend his points streak to three games (1-3-4) and has notched 6-10-16 in his past 10 games played this season.

Adam Fantilli (17-25-42, 60 GP) scored for the fourth-consecutive game (4-2-6) to tie his career-high goal streak set last season from Apr. 12-17 (6-0-6). He also stretched his points streak to five-straight contests (4-3-7). He joins Rick Nash (6 GP in 2005-06 & 5 GP in 2003-04) as the only other Blue Jackets player with multiple goal streaks of four games or more at age 21 or younger. With his 60th career goal in his 191st NHL game (60-63-123), he became the third-fastest skater in franchise history to reach the mark behind Rick Nash (159 GP) and Kirill Marchenko (175 GP). His performance tonight gives him 3-2-5 in four career matchups against Nashville, including 3-1-4 in back-to-back home games.

Kirill Marchenko (22-29-51, 54 GP) notched an assist in back-to-back games (2-2-4) and has points in seven of his past eight contests (4-6-10). The forward has now collected 4-2-6 in seven career games against the Predators with 3-2-5 in his last two matchups at Nationwide Arena.

Mason Marchment (14-16-30, 47 GP) tallied the secondary helper on Fantilli’s goal for points in three of his past four outings (1-3-4) and points in 11 of his 18 games as a Blue Jacket. He also improves to 8-5-13 in 18 career games against Nashville with 2-2-4 in three-straight matchups as well as posting 4-5-9 in his past eight overall.

Denton Mateychuk (9-15-24, 53 GP) collected an assist for the second time in as many games and has collected helpers in each career matchup against the Predators (0-3-3 in 3 career GP).

Sean Monahan (12-17-29, 56) scored shorthanded for the second-straight game (2-0-2) and for the sixth time in his career. He becomes just the second player in franchise history to record a shorthanded goal on consecutive days (Umberger on Oct. 15-16, 2010) as well as the fifth skater in franchise history (sixth instance) to record shorthanded goals in back-to-back games (Texier in 2023-24; Atkinson in 2020-21; Umberger in 2010-11; Nash in 2009-10 and 2008-09). His goal gives him 8-17-25 in 29 career games against Nashville with 3-2-5 in back-to-back home games and has 6-8-14 in 15 career home contests overall.