Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Blue Jackets Catch The Predators In The Third To Beat Nashville cover image

Blue Jackets Catch The Predators In The Third To Beat Nashville

Jason Newland
5h
Partner
249Members·3,156Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Blue Jackets' record sits at 31-21-8 with 70 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL.

Adam Fantilli(17), Sean Monahan(12), and Charlie Coyle(16) powered the offense for Columbus in a 3-2 comeback win for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins combined to make 23 saves to pick up the CBJ's 21st win of the season.

Merzlikins was called into action when Greaves took a shoulder to the head and was pulled for protocol reasons. After playing 8:16 in relief, Greaves came back and played the rest of the game. A scary moment for Columbus, who, to this point in the season, hasn't had to rely on an AHL goalie to play anytime due to injury. 

This was a bit of a sluggish game by both teams, as both played yesterday, and it showed. HC Rick Bowness said after the game, "It certainly wasn't a Picasso out there tonight. You had two tired teams, and it was obvious."

The Blue Jackets turned the tables on their recent narrative and staged a third-period comeback of their own. Monahan scoring 1:52 into the period, and Charlie Coyle five minutes later, helped keep the Jackets just three points back of Boston for the last wild card spot. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • The Blue Jackets (1-1-0) and Predators (1-1-0) concluded the season series with both teams winning their respective home contests.&nbsp; The home team is 18-3-1 in the last 22 meetings of the series.
  • CBJ completed their fourth third-period comeback of the season tonight after trailing 2-1 going into the final frame.
  • Columbus has picked up points in 14 of its last 16 games played following tonight’s regulation win (13-2-1, 27 pts.).
  • The club has also recorded up points in 10 of its 11 home games played in 2026 (8-1-2).
  • Columbus swept its third-straight back-to-back set of the 2025-26 season (5-4 OTW at NYR last night) and for the fifth time this season.
  • The Jackets are 16-5-3 in 24 back-to-back games in 2025-26, going 8-2-2 in the first half as well as 8-3-1 in the second half of those games.
  • The Jackets have scored the first goal 38 times this season after Fantilli’s strike 14:23 into the opening period.&nbsp; The club is 26-7-5 when scoring first and 15-4-2 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.
  • Columbus scored a shorthanded goal in consecutive games tonight for the first time since last season when the club scored three in back-to-back games on Nov. 18 at Boston (2 SHG) and Nov. 21 vs. Tampa Bay (1 SHG).&nbsp; It also marks the 15th&nbsp;time in franchise history the club has recorded shorthanded goals in consecutive games (3-straight games on Nov. 7, 9, 12 in 2002-03) and the third time on consecutive days (MR: Umberger, Oct. 15-16, 2010).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle&nbsp;(16-30-46, 60 GP) scored to extend his points streak to three games (1-3-4) and has notched 6-10-16 in his past 10 games played this season.
  • Adam Fantilli&nbsp;(17-25-42, 60 GP) scored for the fourth-consecutive game (4-2-6) to tie his career-high goal streak set last season from Apr. 12-17 (6-0-6).&nbsp; He also stretched his points streak to five-straight contests (4-3-7).&nbsp; He joins Rick Nash&nbsp;(6 GP in 2005-06 &amp; 5 GP in 2003-04) as the only other Blue Jackets player with multiple goal streaks of four games or more at age 21 or younger.&nbsp; With his 60th&nbsp;career goal in his 191st&nbsp;NHL game (60-63-123), he became the third-fastest skater in franchise history to reach the mark behind Rick Nash&nbsp;(159 GP) and&nbsp;Kirill Marchenko&nbsp;(175 GP). His performance tonight gives him 3-2-5 in four career matchups against Nashville, including 3-1-4 in back-to-back home games.
  • Kirill Marchenko&nbsp;(22-29-51, 54 GP) notched an assist in back-to-back games (2-2-4) and has points in seven of his past eight contests (4-6-10).&nbsp; The forward has now collected 4-2-6 in seven career games against the Predators with 3-2-5 in his last two matchups at Nationwide Arena.
  • Mason Marchment&nbsp;(14-16-30, 47 GP) tallied the secondary helper on Fantilli’s goal for points in three of his past four outings (1-3-4) and points in 11 of his 18 games as a Blue Jacket.&nbsp; He also improves to 8-5-13 in 18 career games against Nashville with 2-2-4 in three-straight matchups as well as posting 4-5-9 in his past eight overall.
  • Denton Mateychuk&nbsp;(9-15-24, 53 GP) collected an assist for the second time in as many games and has collected helpers in each career matchup against the Predators (0-3-3 in 3 career GP).
  • Sean Monahan&nbsp;(12-17-29, 56) scored shorthanded for the second-straight game (2-0-2) and for the sixth time in his career.&nbsp; He becomes just the second player in franchise history to record a shorthanded goal on consecutive days (Umberger on Oct. 15-16, 2010) as well as the fifth skater in franchise history (sixth instance) to record shorthanded goals in back-to-back games (Texier in 2023-24; Atkinson in 2020-21; Umberger in 2010-11; Nash in 2009-10 and 2008-09).&nbsp; His goal gives him 8-17-25 in 29 career games against Nashville with 3-2-5 in back-to-back home games and has 6-8-14 in 15 career home contests overall.
  • Damon Severson&nbsp;(4-20-24, 59 GP) assisted on Coyle’s goal for points in back-to-back games (0-3-3).

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Adam Fantilli scored his 17th goal. He now has goals in four straight games.
  • Sean Monahan scored his 12th goal and second in two games. Both goals were shorthanded goals. He also went 76.2% on his faceoffs.
  • Charlie Coyle scored his 16th goal and was a plus-2. He also led the team with 6 shots.
  • Kirill Marchenko collected his 29th assist.
  • Mason Marchment recorded his 16th assist.
  • Damon Severson got his 20th assist.
  • Denton Mateychuk tallied his 15th assist and was a plus-2.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets went 0/4 on the power play.
  • The Columbus PK stopped one of two Predator man advantages.
  • Columbus won 50% of the faceoffs - 32/64
  • The Blue Jackets had 14 hits and 16 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Thursday to take on the reigning champ Florida Panthers.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCBJNashville PredatorsSmashvilleThe Hockey NewsNHL
Latest News
1