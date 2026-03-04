Blue Jackets Catch The Predators In The Third To Beat Nashville

Adam Fantilli(17), Sean Monahan(12), and Charlie Coyle(16) powered the offense for Columbus in a 3-2 comeback win for the Blue Jackets. Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins combined to make 23 saves to pick up the CBJ's 21st win of the season.
Merzlikins was called into action when Greaves took a shoulder to the head and was pulled for protocol reasons. After playing 8:16 in relief, Greaves came back and played the rest of the game. A scary moment for Columbus, who, to this point in the season, hasn't had to rely on an AHL goalie to play anytime due to injury.
This was a bit of a sluggish game by both teams, as both played yesterday, and it showed. HC Rick Bowness said after the game, "It certainly wasn't a Picasso out there tonight. You had two tired teams, and it was obvious."
The Blue Jackets turned the tables on their recent narrative and staged a third-period comeback of their own. Monahan scoring 1:52 into the period, and Charlie Coyle five minutes later, helped keep the Jackets just three points back of Boston for the last wild card spot.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Thursday to take on the reigning champ Florida Panthers.
