Blue Jackets Continue To Benefit From This Great Trade

The Blue Jackets' decision to acquire this forward keeps paying off.
The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up a massive 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. With it, they kept their playoff hopes alive and are two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division standings.
Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle played a role in Columbus' clutch win over the Flyers, as he scored two goals in the contest. With this, there is no question that he helped the Blue Jackets pick up this much-needed victory.
With his strong performance against the Canadiens, Coyle now has 20 goals, 58 points, and a plus-3 rating in 80 games this season. With numbers like these, he has been a fantastic addition to the Blue Jackets' roster this season
The Blue Jackets clearly made the right call in acquiring him from the Colorado Avalanche during the offseason. He has emerged as a very important part of the Blue Jackets' roster and has been one of their top forwards.
With how well Coyle has played this season with the Blue Jackets, it is certainly fair to wonder if they will try to sign him to a contract extension during the offseason. It would make sense if the Blue Jackets looked to keep the East Weymouth, Massachusetts native around.