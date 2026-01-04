Blue Jackets End Buffalo's 10-Game Streak, Win 5-1

Denton Mateychuk(8), Brendan Gaunce(2-SHG), Dmitri Voronkov(14), Mathieu OIivier(4), and Cole Sillinger(5-ENG) scored for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves made 32 saves to beat the scorching hot Sabres on Saturday Afternoon.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Denton Mateychuk scored his 8th goal and 11th assist of the season. He has totaled 2-5-7 with points in five of the last six games.

Brendan Gaunce scored his 2nd goal.

Dmitri Voronkov scored his 14th goal of the season. It was his first since Dec. 20 at Anaheim.

Mathieu Olivier scored his 4th goal of the year and had 4 PIMs.

Cole Sillinger scored his 5th goal.

Zach Werenski had 2 assists on the night and led the team with 5 shots. He tallied a multi-point performance (0-2-2) for his fourth-straight game played and in his first game back from injury (missed four games since Dec. 20). He has 5-7-12 and five multi-point efforts while recording points in each of his last six games played. He now sits one assist shy of 300 for his career with 127-299-426 in 603 career games played. Werenski improved to 2-17-19 in 21 career games against the Sabres. He has 1-3-4 during 2025-26 and points in his last four (1-5-6) as well as 2-11-13 in eight of his last 10 games and 1-6-7 in his last six at Nationwide Arena (1-8-9 in 11 GP in career).

Boone Jenner picked up his 12st assist. He collected an assist and has points in three-straight games (1-2-3) and in four of his past five overall (1-3-4). His assist moves him within one of tying Cam Atkinson (402) for the third-most points in franchise history as well as four helpers from 200 for his career (205-196-401, 767 GP). Jenner’s assist gives him 7-8-15 in 26 career matchups against Buffalo, including points in eight of last 10 contests overall (4-7-11) and 4-3-7 in 13 career games at Nationwide Arena with points in four of his last five home contests (2-3-5).

Damon Severson tallied two assists. He now has 8 points in his last 6 games.

Ivan Provorov got his 10th assist.

Zach Aston-Reese recorded an assist.

Jet Greaves made 32 saves on 33 Sabres shots. He recorded his fourth win in his last five games for the Blue Jackets today and has turned aside 136-of-144 shots on goal (.944 SV% and 1.40 GAA) since Dec. 22. He remained unbeaten in his career against Buffalo with a 3-0-0 record alongside a .946 save percentage and 2.00 GAA (106-of-112 saves).

Team Stats

The Jackets' power play went 0/1.

The Columbus PK stopped all 5 Sabre man advantages.

Columbus won 47.5% of the faceoffs - 28/59

The Blue Jackets had 23 hits.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

Columbus has won four of its last five games and five of the past eight since Dec. 16 with today’s victory.

The Blue Jackets have won the first two games against Buffalo in 2025-26 (4-3 OTW at BUF on Oct. 28) and have already won the season series for the second-straight campaign (2-1-0 in 2024-25). The Jackets will look to complete the season sweep on Apr. 9 at Buffalo.

The Jackets snapped a franchise-high (tied) 10-game win streak for the Sabres. It’s the third time in CBJ franchise history the club has ended an opponent’s double-digit win streak according to NHL Stats (Dec. 31, 2016 vs. Minnesota, 12-game streak; Feb. 25, 2024 vs. NY Rangers, 10-game streak).

The club has scored four goals or more in three of its past four contests. The five goals by Columbus this afternoon, including three in the opening period, snapped a Buffalo streak of six games where the team allowed two tallies or fewer.

CBJ scored the first goal of the game for the 23rd time this season (14-5-4). It also marked the fifth-straight game as well as for the 13th time at Nationwide Arena (8-4-1).

The Jackets denied the Sabres on all five power play attempts and have allowed one power play goal over the past six contests since Dec. 20 (19-of-20; 95.0 pct.).

Columbus skated in front of its fifth and largest sold-out crowd of the season today and is 3-1-1 when playing in a sold-out Nationwide Arena this season.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets are back home on Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

