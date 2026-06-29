Blue Jackets Extend Jack Williams

It's being reported by PuckPedia that Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters Forward Jack Williams has signed a two-year contract extension with a cap hit of $875,000 per season.
“Jack is a good, young player who skates well, is sound defensively, works hard and brings great energy on a nightly basis,” said Don Waddell in a press release. “He had a good first pro season in Cleveland last year, and we look forward to watching his continued development.”
Williams was signed in 2024 after finishing his career as Captain at Northeastern University. He played a single game for Columbus at the end of 2024.
Last season, he played 72 games for the Cleveland Monsters, scoring 15 goals and totaling 38 points. He also tacked on 5 points in 9 playoff games.
Williams has a high work ethic and is strong defensively, which is something the Jackets could use down the road.
He may even get a look this next season should the CBJ need to call up a player or two.