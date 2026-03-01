Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Blue Jackets Fall To Islanders In OT cover image

Blue Jackets Fall To Islanders In OT

Jason Newland
2h
Partner
248Members·3,146Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 29-21-8 with 66 points. They're currently 5th in the Metro, 10th in the East, and 15th in the NHL.

Isac Lundeström(3), Mason Marchment(14), and Adam Fantilli(15) provided the offense, and Jet Greaves could only stop 22 of 26 Islanders in a 4-3 OT loss to New York. 

This one hurt, and they needed this win.

The Jackets had a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but when the Islanders scored twice in 22 seconds, and then a third five minutes later, you just knew the CBJ had nothing in terms of a response. That was until Adam Fantilli was given credit for tipping in a Zach Werenski shot to tie the game with 1:02 left in the second period. 

Both teams held each other scoreless in the third, even with New York controlling play and holding Columbus to only 3 shots. 

Sadly, the Islanders would win in OT, putting the Blue Jackets even further behind the Islanders in the Metro. 

Rick Bowness said after the game, "You look at the last two games, Boston’s first goal goes in off of us, their third goal tonight, so you're in these tight-checking, one-goal games and they're going in off of us. That being said, we had them down 2-0; we had so many chances to make it 3-0. Sorokin just came up big, which was the same thing as in Boston, right? You just gotta fight through these things. It’s disappointing, but when you get a chance, make that 3-0, and we had enough chances to do that. That eventually will bite you."

Bowness on the lack of penalties being called in favor of the CBJ, "I can't explain this. I'm seeing things that I think are penalties. The referees obviously don't. But to go, and that's two games now we've had one power play, I can't explain that."

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has picked up points in 12 of its last 14 games played this season following tonight’s overtime loss (11-2-1, 23 pts.).
  • The Blue Jackets have also recorded points in nine of 10 home games played in 2026 (7-1-2) after collecting a point against the Islanders.
  • The home team has recorded points in seven-straight games in the series between the Blue Jackets and Islanders (5-0-2).
  • The Jackets have scored the first goal 35 times this season, as well as in the first 10 minutes nine times in the past 11 contests with Lundestrom’s tally 2:30 into the opening period.&nbsp; The club is 23-7-5 when scoring first and 14-4-2 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.
  • Columbus skated in front of its eighth, and largest, sellout crowd of the season tonight (18,925).

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Isac Lundeström scored his 3rd goal of the season.
  • Mason Marchment scored his 14th goal of the season. He scored his 10th goal in his 16th game while wearing a Blue Jackets uniform, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach double-digit goals with the club (Nylander, 17 GP). He improved his career mark against the Islanders to 2-4-6 in 11 games, with his points coming in his past five home contests vs. the club.
  • Adam Fantilli scored his 15th goal and won 6/14 faceoffs. Fantilli scored for the second-straight game to extend his points streak to three contests (2-2-4). He has now picked up 5-3-8 in nine career games against the New York Islanders, with points in five-straight games (3-2-5) and has collected 1-2-3 in three meetings in the 2025-26 series.
  • Zach Werenski picked up his 44th and 45th assists. He collected his ninth multi-assist and 21st multi-point performance of the season with two assists. He set a new career-high with points in nine-straight games (2-11-13), surpassing his eight-game stretch from Nov. 15-Dec. 1, 2024 (5-11-16). The points streak is also the longest in franchise history among defensemen. His performance tonight marked the 100th multi-point game of his career, joining Rick Nash (137) as the second skater in franchise history to post as many multi-point games. He also became the fifth-fastest active defenseman to reach the mark (621 GP), following Cale Makar (336 GP), Quinn Hughes (410 GP), Adam Fox (459 GP) and Erik Karlsson (505 GP). His 0-2-2 effort gives him 3-14-17 with five multi-point efforts in 26 career matchups against the Islanders, including 1-5-6 in his last eight outings and has 3-7-10 in 13 career games at Nationwide Arena.
  • Charlie Coyle recorded his 28th assist. He recorded an assist and has 5-8-13 in the last eight contests since Jan. 24.
  • Dante Fabbro got his 5th assist.
  • Miles Wood got his 6th assist.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets weren't awarded a power play.
  • The Columbus PK stopped both of the Islanders man advantages.
  • Columbus won 43.4% of the faceoffs - 23/53
  • The Blue Jackets had 32 hits and 20 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets travel to New York to take on the Rangers at MSG on Monday. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News