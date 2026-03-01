Blue Jackets Fall To Islanders In OT

Isac Lundeström(3), Mason Marchment(14), and Adam Fantilli(15) provided the offense, and Jet Greaves could only stop 22 of 26 Islanders in a 4-3 OT loss to New York.
This one hurt, and they needed this win.
The Jackets had a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but when the Islanders scored twice in 22 seconds, and then a third five minutes later, you just knew the CBJ had nothing in terms of a response. That was until Adam Fantilli was given credit for tipping in a Zach Werenski shot to tie the game with 1:02 left in the second period.
Both teams held each other scoreless in the third, even with New York controlling play and holding Columbus to only 3 shots.
Sadly, the Islanders would win in OT, putting the Blue Jackets even further behind the Islanders in the Metro.
Rick Bowness said after the game, "You look at the last two games, Boston’s first goal goes in off of us, their third goal tonight, so you're in these tight-checking, one-goal games and they're going in off of us. That being said, we had them down 2-0; we had so many chances to make it 3-0. Sorokin just came up big, which was the same thing as in Boston, right? You just gotta fight through these things. It’s disappointing, but when you get a chance, make that 3-0, and we had enough chances to do that. That eventually will bite you."
Bowness on the lack of penalties being called in favor of the CBJ, "I can't explain this. I'm seeing things that I think are penalties. The referees obviously don't. But to go, and that's two games now we've had one power play, I can't explain that."
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets travel to New York to take on the Rangers at MSG on Monday.
