Blue Jackets Fall To Panthers In OT, Push Points Streak To 8 Games

Adam Fantilli(19) scored the only goal for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 of 21 Panther shots, including 4 of 6 on the power play, but Florida would win in OT by a score of 2-1.
The story of this game was goaltending. On both sides of the ice, Elvis Merzlikins and Sergei Bobrovsky both played very well. But it was Bobrovsky, it typical fashion, who would steal the show. For some reason, when he plays Columbus, he plays with pure hatred towards his former team. His record is now 15-2-1 against his former team.
After the game, Adam Fantilli called it "disappointing" that the referees missed the dive by Matthew Tkachuk in the OT period.
First Period - SOG 14-3 CBJ - No CBJ Goals
The first six minutes of the game were fairly uneventful. Both goalies had to make a couple good stops due to their defense coughing up pucks in their respective D-zones. Both teams had good energy, too, with lots of players flying up and down the ice.
Eetu Luostarinen gave the Blue Jackets their first power play when he was called for interfering with Isac Lundestrom with 2:47 left in the first period. The Panthers, with their 6th ranked penalty kill, allowed only one shot on the CBJ power play, and killed it with ease.
The Blue Jackets dominated on the forecheck and won puck battles in their O-zone in the entire period. Sergei Bobrovsky made some huge stops on his former club, as the CBJ had 15 scoring chances in the first period.
"I thought our forecheck was unbelievable," Adam Fantilli said during the intermission interview on the TV broadcast.
Second Period - SOG 10-6 CBJ - CBJ Goal - Fantilli
The second period, nine minutes in, went much like the first period in terms of the Blue Jackets forecheck. They seemed to always have possession of the puck and were throwing pucks at Sergei Bobrovsky as much as they could.
Ten minutes into the period, and the Panthers only have 5 shots on goal, and a total of eight for the game. The Jackets had 5 shots of their own but could've had a few more had it not been for all the blocked shots by Florida. To this point in the game, the Cats have 13 blocked shots.
The Blue Jackets were awarded their second power play when Donovan Sebrango interfered with Mathieu Olivier. The Panthers killed the penalty, but just seconds after Sebrango came out of the box, Adam Fantilli blistered a wrist shot by Sergei Bobrovsky to put the CBJ up 1-0.
To end the period, Damon Severson was called for a penalty on A.J. Greer. The Panthers will start the third with a full two-minute power play.
Third Period - SOG 7-6 CBJ - NO CBJ Goals
Sam Bennett scored 1:28 into the period and power play to tie the game at one. A bad luck bounce off the crossbar put the puck right into Bennett's stomach, which then fell right down to his feet, where he could bury it by Merzlikins.
With 13 minutes left in the third period, the Panthers seemed to have finally found themselves. To this point, they have dominated the period and lead the shots on goal counter at 3-1. Sergei Bobrovsky has stood on his head to keep the Cats around long enough to make their push.
With 6:13 left in regulation, Bobrovsky continues to keep his team in the game with some big saves. One might think he's upset with Columbus by the way he plays against his former club. The Panthers have dominated Columbus to this point, and the Jackets seemed to have lost a step as well.
The game would go to overtime after both Merzlikins and Bobrovsky played unbelievable games.
In the OT, Matthew Tkachuk fooled the refs by diving, sending Adam Fantilli to the box for tripping. It was 100% not a trip, but the refs saw it differently. The Panthers promptly scored the game winner at the hand of Sam Reinhart.
Not saying the Blue Jackets would've won but missing that dive by Tkachuk was crucial.
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets continue their road trip in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Saturday night.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.