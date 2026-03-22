Blue Jackets Get Krackin' Early, Beat Seattle To Push Points Streak To 12 Games

Danton Heinen (5), Damon Severson (7), Mathieu Olivier (14-GWG), Kent Johnson (7), and Cole Sillinger (7) powered the Blue Jackets offense past the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals in 17 Kraken shots to earn his 13th win. He also has now won four straight and five of six.
The Blue Jackets jumped on Seattle early, and scored the game winner with just under five minutes left on the first period, when Mathieu Olivier scored one standing on top of Kraken goalie Joey Daccord.
Seattle did pull within one when Kappo Kakko scored a power play goal 8:31 into the second period, but Columbus was able to hold them off to secure two points for their playoff chase.
They now have points in twelve straight games.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Final Stats
Player Stats & Notes Per CBJ PR
Team Stats
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders in what could be the biggest game of the season.
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