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Blue Jackets Get Krackin' Early, Beat Seattle To Push Points Streak To 12 Games

Jason Newland
16h
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Jason Newland
16h
Updated at Mar 23, 2026, 01:47
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The Blue Jackets record now stands at 37-21-11 with 85 points. They're currently 3rd in the Metro, 5th in the East, and 8th in the NHL.

Danton Heinen (5), Damon Severson (7), Mathieu Olivier (14-GWG), Kent Johnson (7), and Cole Sillinger (7) powered the Blue Jackets offense past the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals in 17 Kraken shots to earn his 13th win. He also has now won four straight and five of six. 

The Blue Jackets jumped on Seattle early, and scored the game winner with just under five minutes left on the first period, when Mathieu Olivier scored one standing on top of Kraken goalie Joey Daccord. 

Seattle did pull within one when Kappo Kakko scored a power play goal 8:31 into the second period, but Columbus was able to hold them off to secure two points for their playoff chase. 

They now have points in twelve straight games. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR         

  • Columbus won four the fourth-straight contest and stretched its points streak to 12-straight games since Feb. 28 (8-0-4), the longest stretch this season and tied for the third-longest in franchise history (8-0-4 from Feb. 26-Mar. 22, 2013 &amp; 8-0-4 from Dec. 9-Jan. 2, 2019). The last time the team posted a longer point streak was 13 games in 2014-15 (12-0-1).
  • The club, which also won its third consecutive home game, has also recorded points in 12 consecutive games at Nationwide Arena since Jan. 22 (9-0-3). It’s the longest home points streak this season (5-0-3 from Oct. 29-Dec. 3) and tied for the longest in franchise history (12 GP, 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013). The Jackets have recorded points in 16 of their 17 home games played in 2026 (12-1-4).
  • The Blue Jackets (2-0-0) swept the season series over the Kraken (0-1-1) for the first time since their inaugural matchups in 2021-22.
  • The Jackets scored the first goal of the game for the 43rd time this season after striking 2:48 into the opening period (29-7-6) and for the 24th time at Nationwide Arena (17-4-2).The Columbus blueline corps scored its 52nd goal of the season tonight with Severson’s tally in the opening period. It set a new franchise record for goals scored by defensemen in a campaign (51 in 2017-18 &amp; 2024-25).
  • Columbus’ 222 goals scored this season are the most through 69 games played in franchise history.
  • The Jackets skated in front of their 10th sellout crowd tonight and second largest of the season (18,925 on Feb. 28 vs. NYI).

Final Stats

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Player Stats & Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Adam Fantilli (21-30-51, 69 GP) extended his points streak to a season-high six-straight games (3-5-8) with an assist tonight in his 200th career NHL game (64-69-133). He owns the third-most points by a Blue Jackets player through 200 NHL games, following Rick Nash (142) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (134). He has also picked up 1-3-4 in six career outings against the Kraken, with points in three-straight meetings (1-2-3).
  • Conor Garland (12-20-32, 58 GP) notched an assist for points in back-to-back contests (1-1-2) and has picked up 5-1-6 in eight games played since making his team debut on Mar. 7 vs. Utah. His helper gives him 6-10-16 with 4 multi-point efforts in 18 career matchups against the Kraken, with assists in two-straight meetings (0-2-2).
  • Danton Heinen (5-3-8, 34 GP) scored tonight in his 600th career NHL game (101-148-249) to extend his point streak to three games (2-1-3). His goal gives him 2-4-6 in 10 career games against Seattle, with points in three of his past four contests (1-2-3).
  • Boone Jenner (10-22-32, 54 GP) notched an assist for a second-straight game (1-2-3).
  • Kent Johnson (7-14-21, 66 GP) scored his first goal since Jan. 31 at St. Louis and improved to 2-2-4 in six career games against Seattle with 1-1-2 in back-to-back meetings.
  • Mathieu Olivier (14-11-25, 56 GP) notched his eighth multi-point performance of the season (1-1-2) and has six goals in the last 11 games (6-2-8) as well as 10 in the last 18 outings (10-4-14).
  • Cole Sillinger (7-25-32, 68 GP) notched a goal and two assists for his second three-point performance of the season (2-1-3 on Oct. 29 vs. Toronto) and has assists in three-straight games (1-5-6). He has notched 30-plus points for the third-straight campaign and for the fourth time in his five NHL seasons.
  • Damon Severson (7-22-29, 68 GP) scored for the second-straight contest (2-0-2) and has points in three of the last four outings (2-1-3). He has now collected 4-2-6 in nine career games against Seattle, including points in three of the last five meetings (1-2-3).
  • Zach Werenski (20-54-74, 61 GP) tallied three assists for the second-straight game (0-6-6) and his seventh three-point performance of the season. His 24th multi-point effort, he has tied Rick Nash (2008-09) for the second-most in a single-season in franchise history (Panarin, 25 in 2018-19). Tonight marked the second time in Werenski’s career he has notched three-or-more points in back-to-back games after doing so last season on Dec. 23 vs. Montreal (0-3-3) and Dec. 27 vs. Boston (0-4-4), joining Artemi Panarin (2 GP in 2018-19 &amp; 2017-18) as the only other Jacket to do so in club history. He has now tallied 1-5-6 in seven career matchups with Seattle with 1-4-5 in consecutive home games.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets went 0/3 on the power play.
  • The Columbus PK allowed a goal on Seattle's only power play.
  • Columbus won 57.1% of the faceoffs - 28/49
  • The Blue Jackets had 15 hits and 13 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders in what could be the biggest game of the season. 

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