Blue Jackets Get Krackin' Early, Beat Seattle To Push Points Streak To 12 Games

Adam Fantilli (21-30-51, 69 GP) extended his points streak to a season-high six-straight games (3-5-8) with an assist tonight in his 200th career NHL game (64-69-133). He owns the third-most points by a Blue Jackets player through 200 NHL games, following Rick Nash (142) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (134). He has also picked up 1-3-4 in six career outings against the Kraken, with points in three-straight meetings (1-2-3).

Conor Garland (12-20-32, 58 GP) notched an assist for points in back-to-back contests (1-1-2) and has picked up 5-1-6 in eight games played since making his team debut on Mar. 7 vs. Utah. His helper gives him 6-10-16 with 4 multi-point efforts in 18 career matchups against the Kraken, with assists in two-straight meetings (0-2-2).

Danton Heinen (5-3-8, 34 GP) scored tonight in his 600th career NHL game (101-148-249) to extend his point streak to three games (2-1-3). His goal gives him 2-4-6 in 10 career games against Seattle, with points in three of his past four contests (1-2-3).

Boone Jenner (10-22-32, 54 GP) notched an assist for a second-straight game (1-2-3).

Kent Johnson (7-14-21, 66 GP) scored his first goal since Jan. 31 at St. Louis and improved to 2-2-4 in six career games against Seattle with 1-1-2 in back-to-back meetings.

Mathieu Olivier (14-11-25, 56 GP) notched his eighth multi-point performance of the season (1-1-2) and has six goals in the last 11 games (6-2-8) as well as 10 in the last 18 outings (10-4-14).

Cole Sillinger (7-25-32, 68 GP) notched a goal and two assists for his second three-point performance of the season (2-1-3 on Oct. 29 vs. Toronto) and has assists in three-straight games (1-5-6). He has notched 30-plus points for the third-straight campaign and for the fourth time in his five NHL seasons.

Damon Severson (7-22-29, 68 GP) scored for the second-straight contest (2-0-2) and has points in three of the last four outings (2-1-3). He has now collected 4-2-6 in nine career games against Seattle, including points in three of the last five meetings (1-2-3).