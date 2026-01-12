Blue Jackets Get Mammoth Win In Utah, Halt Four Game Losing Streak

Mikael Pyyhtiä(1), Charlie Coyle(7-PPG), and Dmitri Voronkov(16-PPG) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves made 25 saves in a rare Blue Jackets win. The win halts a four-game winless streak and salvages the four-game road trip.
When the score hit 2-1 in favor of the Mammoth, you could feel that it might be too much for this team to overcome. But they're power play has been pretty good for the last month, despite the recent dry spell. They scored twice on the power play, which proved to be the difference in this game.
First Period - SOG 11-7 CBJ - CBJ Goal - Mikael Pyyhtiä
Mikael Pyyhtiä got the scoring started for the Blue Jackets went he put a puck past Vitek Vanecek 2:47 into the game. Pyyhtiä took a pass from Danton Heinen and split the defense and then roped a shot past Vanecek in the upper left corner. It was a great shot.
Just after the goal, it was reported by CBJ reporter Jeff Svoboda that Denton Mateychuk had left the game after taking a hit from Brandon Tanev. The Jackets announced during the first intermission that he was doubtful to return with an upper body injury.
Jack McBain scored off of his back to make the game 1-1. It awas a flukey goal as per the usual Blue Jackets way. Absolutely no puck luck ever for this team this season.
Second Period - SOG 14-8 CBJ - CBJ Goal - Charlie Coyle
Mikhail Sergachev scored just 1:02 into the first to give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead. He simply took a long shot from the point that may have deflected off of the CBJ's Adam Fantilli. AT this point, a 2-1 lead feels like it's too much for the Jackets to overcome.
Through 10 minutes, it was just mainly a bunch of back and forth play with most of the scoring chances going in favor of the Mammoth. it feels like the Blue Jackets are always making okne more pass than they should, resulting in a turnover, or some other unlucky play.
Charlie Coyle would score on the power play when Jack McBain was called for holding Zach Werenski. It would be Coyle's 7th of the season, assisted by Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko. The goal is their first in the last few games and came just 31 seconds into the man advantage.
Both Ivan Provorov and Boone Jenner were injured by blocked shots. Neither left the game, but they were obviously in pain.
Third Period - SOG 12-9 Utah - No CBJ Goals
Jack McBain was called for slashing Dmitri Voronkov just 19 seconds in the final period. Immediately after the faceoff, Jet Greaves had to make a great save to keep the score tied at 2.
With 15 seconds left on their power play, Boone Jenner negated it by being called for tripping. The Blue Jackets were able to kill off the Utah power play with only giving up 1 shot.
With a little over 8 minutes to go in the period, the intensity started to ramp up, with both teams flying up and down the ice, unfortunately for the Jackets though, Vitek Vanecek continues to look like a Vezina winner, stopping everything.
With 23.9 seconds left, Adam Fantilli took a nasty knee-on-knee hit by Daniil But that put the CBJ on the power play. They couldn't score, so it will continue into the OT period.
Overtime
Dmitri Voronkov would score his 16th goal of the season on a beautiful pass from Zach Werenski to bury it past Vanecek. The goal came just 1:01 into the OT period.
Up Next: Columbus is back home to play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
