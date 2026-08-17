Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell To Get Big Honor From Alma Mater

On October 2nd, NMU will, for the first time in program history, retire players' jersey numbers and raise banners to commemorate Waddell and two others.
Waddell wore jersey #4 for NMU from 1976 to 1980. Waddell totaled 138 points in 120 games. He was also the team's captain during his junior year.
NMU will also be retiring Tom Laidlaw and Steve Bozek's number as well.
Congrats to Don Waddell on his jersey retirement.
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