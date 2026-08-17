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Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell To Get Big Honor From Alma Mater

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Northern Michigan University, where Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell played his college hockey for four years, has announced that it will honor Waddell in October. 

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On October 2nd, NMU will, for the first time in program history, retire players' jersey numbers and raise banners to commemorate Waddell and two others.  

Waddell wore jersey #4 for NMU from 1976 to 1980. Waddell totaled 138 points in 120 games. He was also the team's captain during his junior year. 

NMU will also be retiring Tom Laidlaw and Steve Bozek's number as well. 

Congrats to Don Waddell on his jersey retirement. 

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